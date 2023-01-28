Now we can believe Arteta’s has completed his jigsaw – We’ve got our Arsenal back

WHY AM I NOT SURPRISED? by Victor Stephen

Hi Gooners! It’s been a while since my last post as I have been in hibernation somewhere in the Goonerverse. I decided to take the back seat since the season opener to give myself enough legroom to enable me to observe the first half of Arsenal’s season, to give me a good number of games to deduce my analysis from and it has been nothing short of euphoric, ecstatic and fantastic and that’s being humble. Truth is, there are no adjectives for Arsenal’s current run of form. Games 19, Won 16, Draws 2 Lost 1.

They have no right to do what they are doing. We have been so good, it shouldn’t be legal. The youngest team in the EPL led by the youngest Manager in Super Mik Arteta, we have been sensational. 50 points from 19 games, sitting at the summit of the league table, dispatching top-tier opposition ruthlessly.

Why Am I Not Surprised? Because I called it during pre season, specifically our tour of the USA, after our 4 nil drubbing of Chelsea.

I called for optimism but the internet police came for my neck. If you’re an organic football head, Arteta’s philosophy has been crystal clear from the get-go. The final piece of the jigsaw was just finding consistency and now that we have, these young Lions have tasted blood and are hungry for more. I am not implying we are going to win the EPL title, we’re just half way through and truth be told, City are still in with a shout and Halaand has vowed to hunt us down.

Arsenal are favorites and it’s wonderful to hear the chants from the Emirates of late, shaking the Goonerverse to its core. I call it again, let’s be optimistic, let’s ‘be excited’ this could just be our season and even if we don’t win the League, the future is so bright, we definitely have got our Arsenal back.

COYG! LET’S GO!!

Victor Stephen

