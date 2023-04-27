Now we can forget Man City – Arsenal are still in front and can relax and focus on the rest of our games

Thank god that is over! by Shenel

Well, we all pretty much predicted that would happen didn’t we?

There’s only so much praying and hoping and positivity you can inflict on yourself to tell yourself things will be fine, but I think after our last few matches, the majority of us Gooners didn’t really believe too much that we would get a result at the Etihad did we? Be honest now!

We always need to have hope and belief but deep down a lot of us Gooners may well be and in actual fact should be relieved this fixture is done for another season at least.

I know that I, for one, am glad that the game is done and dusted so we don’t need to hear anymore talk about it!

This game, if we didn’t know already just goes to show the gulf between the two clubs, but I do believe if we go out and get some experienced star players in the summer transfer window to ensure we have at least two lots of strong cover in all positions, added to the team we have now, there is no reason why we can’t push on and keep constantly fighting and pushing City and the other teams as we used to do years ago.

The boys now must get over this game, stick together and pull themselves out of this rut we are in. It has gotten worse with tonight’s result, but it does get worse before it gets better and hopefully the worst it is out of the way!

Now we have to focus on the remaining games of the season to try to restore some pride and respect back into a season where nobody could have predicted we would be where we are now!

Everyone will say we are out of this title race and maybe taking that pressure off of us mentally, will help us move forward and do what needs to be done.

All I will say is all is not over until the last game and kick of the season!

As hard as it may be try to keep the faith Gooners, a lot more can happen from now until the end and the team needs us more now than ever!

And for now we are still two points clear!

Onwards and upwards we go!

Shenel Osman

