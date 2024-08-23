Now will Arsenal fans stop moaning about Nketiah being given a new contract of £100k per week?

A few weeks before his departure from Arsenal as a free agent in the summer of 2022, Eddie Nketiah decided to sign a new deal with the club. After impressing in the last few months of the 2021–22 season, many clubs were eager to sign the Hale End graduate on a free transfer. But because of his love for Arsenal, he decided to sign a new contract.

Giving Eddie Nketiah £100k per week has now made so much sense, despite some questioning his lack of playing time. He stayed at a cost of £5 million per year to the club, serving as a great squad option, making it easy for the club’s other spending priorities on the pitch and their inability to afford a player of his calibre for their striking.

Well, Nketiah could have left for free with clubs lining up for him, but he decided to stick around and fight for his place in the starting line-up, scoring some significant goals along the way. Two years after extending his Arsenal stay, Arsenal stands poised to generate a substantial profit of £30 million.

If it wasn’t for Edu’s genius move, Arsenal wouldn’t have reaped the benefits of signing Nketiah. As I was writing this, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Nketiah had agreed to personal terms with

Nottingham Forest.

🚨🌳 Eddie Nketiah has just agreed on personal terms with Nottingham Forest as talks are advancing to final stages with Arsenal.#NFFC confident to get it done soon. Feyenoord rejected €26m plus add-ons for Santiago Giménez also offered today. pic.twitter.com/ASCMZvPeLT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2024

The situation (according to personal terms) suggests that Nottingham Forest is really convinced about signing Arsenal’s number 14. Surely the Gunner decision-makers can stick to their guns and hold out for that £30 million asking price before they let the player go.

Jack A

