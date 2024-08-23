Now will Arsenal fans stop moaning about Nketiah being given a new contract of £100k per week?

A few weeks before his departure from Arsenal as a free agent in the summer of 2022, Eddie Nketiah decided to sign a new deal with the club. After impressing in the last few months of the 2021–22 season, many clubs were eager to sign the Hale End graduate on a free transfer. But because of his love for Arsenal, he decided to sign a new contract.
🚨🌳 Eddie Nketiah has just agreed on personal terms with Nottingham Forest as talks are advancing to final stages with Arsenal.#NFFC confident to get it done soon.
Feyenoord rejected €26m plus add-ons for Santiago Giménez also offered today. pic.twitter.com/ASCMZvPeLT
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2024
Nketiah has been a very lucky boy. Arteta has luvved him for his attitude. But he has been given lots of chances and never really cut it.
It was never a financial issue to me. I still disagree with it on principle – I said at the time we may get lucky here because I’ve always rated nketiah’s attitude, I really think he’s top drawer in that department, and so am not surprised it didn’t go to his head. That won’t always be the case, but however good his attitude is, if he’s being paid substantially more than players who are substantially better than him, I don’t think that’s a healthy environment in the long term.
I must say, I didn’t expect us to get such a large fee for him. I think forest will be taking a big risk for that amount of money, but good on edu and his team if they have managed to pull it off.
Whenever a player is convinced not to go as a free agent, the only or major benefit of him/her signing a new contract is that what you called, “more substantial than”. If he was not worth it, in value, then can we know why the guy was not allowed to leave and replaced immediately.
Who knows, maybe his replacement could have won the league for Arsenal.
So which striker would you have replaced him with ?
Vindicated in the end. People seemed to be under the impression that the contract had hampered arsenal but its about persevering assets.
Nketiah’s contract extension was an astute decision from Arsenal and it will pay off soon
I’m sure Nelson’s and Ramsdale’s extensions will be worth it too
OT: Arteta will negotiate his contract extension after the transfer window closes. I bet we’ll win a major trophy with him this season
Why did they not sell him sooner instead of letting the contract run down and then over paying him for a full year.
Also if they had replaced him last season we might have won the league.
Name a striker we could’ve signed last season ?
Really? That argument 🤦🏽♂️ so no team bought a decent striker or had discussions with one last summer? Stupid logic
Go on then PR, name a striker we could’ve bought last season ?
Now, now you’re just supposed to jump on board. Good comment.👍
It looks like Arsenal will get the fee they wanted for Eddie so that’s good news of course, but the weekly wage he was reported to have received when renewing his contract (it’s £100k in the article, I’ve also seen £77k and £120k reported) is irrelevant in the circumstances.
I suggest that it would have been relevant if the size of that wage deal had somehow scuppered the transfer – either Eddie sticking to the amount or Forest refusing to pay it – and Eddie wasn’t sold after all, but apparently it isn’t a factor, and the transfer appears to be going ahead.
I didn’t agree with it at the time and I still don’t. He may or may not have deserved a payrise but NOT that much. It was excessive.
Great news if the deal ends up pulling through. Eddie’s a player with a great attitude and always gives his best which of course was not always good enough for a Club like ours. I wish him good in his professional career. I was never in support of renewing his contract then especially with the said wages, but I stopped short of criticizing because I could not tell for certain if it will end up as a bad or good investment in terms of making profits even though I knew he would never be Arsenal’s quality. If he ends up leaving us with profits, it’s would be a job well done financially for Edu, Arteta and all involved, because you need the finance to win trophies.
Just to add, Arsenal giving Eddie the contract was not because they hope or knew he would eventually be Arsenal’s quality, it was purely about investing for profits in a player they new had the quality to play for a team lower than them rather than loose him for nothing which a lot here would definitely have criticized like they did for others at times, hence the vindication the articles implies.