Now will everyone stop disrespecting Arsenal and their title challenge?

Almost every week from the very start of the season the vast majority of football fans and pundits have dismissed Arsenal and their title chances.

They have all been waiting for us to slip up and that was proven when we undeservedly lost away at Man Utd. The glee and celebration at our loss were hysterical and what did we do? We bounced back and got back to winning ways.

We have easily beaten Tottenham, dominated Man Utd despite the loss, deserved winners over Liverpool and today we were clearly the best team and the result was a just one.

Only once this season was we outplayed and yet we still won that game against Leeds United and so many started cackling that the wheels would now come off.

How did that work out for them?

Some pundits have started slowly coming over to the idea that Arsenal is now genuine title challengers but the vast majority do not and I suspect that will still be the case after today.

I have no way of proving this but I reckon some pundits declared that Leicester City is title challengers before they ever do the same with Arsenal.

There is clearly an anti Arsenal section of the media but that is fine, it just drives us on harder the more we are disrespected, so let them carry on.

But for me, I will say it clearly and with my chest well out.

Arsenal ARE title challengers and to all those that dismiss us, live with it.