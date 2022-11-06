Now will everyone stop disrespecting Arsenal and their title challenge?

Almost every week from the very start of the season the vast majority of football fans and pundits have dismissed Arsenal and their title chances.
They have all been waiting for us to slip up and that was proven when we undeservedly lost away at Man Utd. The glee and celebration at our loss were hysterical and what did we do? We bounced back and got back to winning ways.
We have easily beaten Tottenham, dominated Man Utd despite the loss, deserved winners over Liverpool and today we were clearly the best team and the result was a just one.
Only once this season was we outplayed and yet we still won that game against Leeds United and so many started cackling that the wheels would now come off.
How did that work out for them?
Some pundits have started slowly coming over to the idea that Arsenal is now genuine title challengers but the vast majority do not and I suspect that will still be the case after today.
I have no way of proving this but I reckon some pundits declared that Leicester City is title challengers before they ever do the same with Arsenal.
There is clearly an anti Arsenal section of the media but that is fine, it just drives us on harder the more we are disrespected, so let them carry on.
But for me, I will say it clearly and with my chest well out.
Arsenal ARE title challengers and to all those that dismiss us, live with it.
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
The gaffer got it right. Now the bullies can come, as Chelsea tried to bully the children only to receive yellow cards and be minus 3x points. The boys are men now
Let’s just keep on doin what we’re doin. Let the boo boys boo. We’ll see em at the finish line…
I can say it bodly without apology that Arsenal will not win the league,
But LET’S KEEP BEATING EVERY TEAM THEY HAVE ANOINTED TO WIN THE LEAGUE.
WHO IS NEXT?
We failed the first test at Old Trafford, but we were totally dominant since the first minute at Stamford Bridge today
Because of those results and the rustiness of our bench players, I believe we’re 50% from being a real challenge to Man City. Nketiah and our other squad rotation players will face their test against Brighton in EFL Cup game soon
This game was like the replay from preseason, only the goals missing.
No Drogba or the big bad wolf Diego Costa, Chelsea was toothless from the get go.
We are developing a habit of starting on the front foot, now even the mighty assemble Man city will take note.
Am told this is the most impressive first thirteen games played to start a season the gunners have ever make,
But the way the gaffer is going about his business if he should decides he wants Bellingham in January, the board should break the bank and support him.
Bellingham is out our financial reach I’m afraid. I can’t see us paying 100 million for a player. Even the Pepe deal was super shady affair and very unArsenal.
There’s a player at Lorient, Enzo Lo Fee who’s similar to young Verratti. Check him out. Creative, quick, tackling machine. He’s short like Kante but he’s a terrier. I really like how he plays and more in our price range.
Damn I have to say in addition to us and City, Newcastle is playing really well too.
Anyhow, we just have 2 games to go. Mickey mouse cup against BHA which I don’t care about that much to be honest and potential banana skin Wolves. They have been quite horrible team to watch but we can’t take them granted, they sure can park the bus.
But for today, let’s enjoy the day.
We’ve defeated Pool, Spurs and Chelsea all in the same season. When’s the last time that happened..?
And that’s 3 wins in a row at Three Point Bridge!
@DaJuhi
What made it all the more sweet, is that it was in their house and we kept a clean sheet…😁