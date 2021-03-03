‘Number one’ Alexandre Lacazette identified for summer move

Arsenal are strongly linked with the sale of Alexandre Lacazette in the coming close-season, and Andre Silva is supposedly the man wanted to replace him.

The Eintracht Frankfurt striker has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 20 goals and notching five assists in only 23 appearances in all competitions thus far, more than one goal contribution per game, and that sort of form will not have gone unnoticed by the big clubs.

Arsenal are the name who are being linked with such a move, with MilanNews24 claiming he has become our ‘number one’ target to replace Lacazette.

The Frenchman will be entering the final 12 months of his playing contract at the end of the campaign, and his future appears to be away from the club.

Recent Arsenal rumours claimed that the Gunners have already earmarked the fee they expect to receive for Laca, with TodoFichajes claiming we are expecting to bring in 35 Million euros in the coming window.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has recently earned the regular starting role at the heart of the Gunners attack, with his team-mate starting a number of matches on the bench of late, and that could well be the biggest signal of all that Lacazette’s time at the club is close to it’s end.

Would fans be excited to hear Andre Silva was coming in as Laca’s replacement, or is there better available elsewhere?

Patrick