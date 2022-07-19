“Numbers are still frightening.” Campbell urges Arsenal to sign Premier League star

Kevin Campbell is convinced that N’Golo Kante will deliver if he moves to Arsenal this summer.

The midfielder has won a number of trophies for club and country and remains one of the most important players for both.

Kante has entered the last year of his current deal at Chelsea and the Blues are reluctant to tie him down to a new contract.

He was injured often last season and that could make Chelsea decide against handing him a contract extension.

Arsenal has now been rumoured to be interested in a move for him, and it is a move worth pursuing, according to former Gunner, Campbell.

He tells Football Insider: “For me, if the money was right – I’d do it straight away.

“He’s someone who knows how to operate in the Premier League, that’s for sure. Yes, he suffered a few injuries last season, but his numbers are still frightening.

“He’s still one of the best around, and that midfield area is still a massive problem area for Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kante is one of the finest midfielders in the world and it would be a no-brainer to add him to our squad.

His experience in winning trophies in England and on the international level will be invaluable to us if he makes the move.