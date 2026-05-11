Nuno Espírito Santo fumes over inconsistency after disallowed West Ham goal

West Ham were left frustrated after seeing a late equaliser against Arsenal disallowed following a foul on David Raya, with the decision sparking further debate about consistency in officiating during Premier League matches.

For much of the season, Arsenal have faced criticism regarding their approach at set pieces, particularly when challenging goalkeepers during corner kicks. West Ham appeared to use a similar tactic in the build up to their disallowed goal, which ultimately became one of the defining moments of the contest and a major talking point after the final whistle.

Controversial VAR decision frustrates West Ham

After a lengthy VAR review, the officials ruled out the equaliser, meaning Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to Leandro Trossard’s decisive goal. The decision disappointed West Ham players and coaching staff, who believed the goal should have stood during such an important stage of the season.

For Arsenal, the victory moved them closer to the Premier League title, with Mikel Arteta’s side now requiring two more wins to become champions of England. However, for West Ham, the outcome represented another damaging setback in their battle to avoid relegation to the Championship.

The frustration surrounding the incident continued after the match, with questions raised about why similar situations are sometimes punished while others are allowed to continue without intervention from officials or VAR.

Nuno Santo criticises officiating inconsistency

As reported by the Daily Mail, Nuno Santo expressed his anger regarding what he believes is inconsistent officiating in these types of incidents, stating:

“All of us don’t understand what is a foul, what isn’t a foul.

“I think even referees confuse themselves.”

“In recent seasons there’s been a lot of grappling, holding, almost like a wrestling situation,” added Nuno.

“And it’s upsetting. Sometimes it is penalised, sometimes it’s not. And today it’s frustrating.”

His comments reflect wider concerns within football regarding consistency in refereeing decisions, particularly involving physical contact inside the penalty area during set-piece situations.

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