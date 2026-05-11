Nuno Espírito Santo fumes over inconsistency after disallowed West Ham goal

West Ham were left frustrated after seeing a late equaliser against Arsenal disallowed following a foul on David Raya, with the decision sparking further debate about consistency in officiating during Premier League matches.
For much of the season, Arsenal have faced criticism regarding their approach at set pieces, particularly when challenging goalkeepers during corner kicks. West Ham appeared to use a similar tactic in the build up to their disallowed goal, which ultimately became one of the defining moments of the contest and a major talking point after the final whistle.
Controversial VAR decision frustrates West Ham
After a lengthy VAR review, the officials ruled out the equaliser, meaning Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to Leandro Trossard’s decisive goal. The decision disappointed West Ham players and coaching staff, who believed the goal should have stood during such an important stage of the season.
For Arsenal, the victory moved them closer to the Premier League title, with Mikel Arteta’s side now requiring two more wins to become champions of England. However, for West Ham, the outcome represented another damaging setback in their battle to avoid relegation to the Championship.
The frustration surrounding the incident continued after the match, with questions raised about why similar situations are sometimes punished while others are allowed to continue without intervention from officials or VAR.
Nuno Santo criticises officiating inconsistency
As reported by the Daily Mail, Nuno Santo expressed his anger regarding what he believes is inconsistent officiating in these types of incidents, stating:
“All of us don’t understand what is a foul, what isn’t a foul.
“I think even referees confuse themselves.”
“In recent seasons there’s been a lot of grappling, holding, almost like a wrestling situation,” added Nuno.
“And it’s upsetting. Sometimes it is penalised, sometimes it’s not. And today it’s frustrating.”
His comments reflect wider concerns within football regarding consistency in refereeing decisions, particularly involving physical contact inside the penalty area during set-piece situations.
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Nonsense – this was an obvious foul. There is a bit of a grey area when it comes to blocking the GK with the body, but in this case, the whu player grabbed raya’s arm and had his own arm across raya’s body. Pretty straightforward decision.
You always have to ask: what would we be thinking if the same situation happened to us? No whu player/manager/fan would have thought it was fair if we scored against them in that fashion.
I can understand West Ham’s frustration. How many times have we been there waiting for a decision that we can all see straightaway It clearly was a foul on David Raya so I don’t understand why Espirito is wanting to take it further.
As MOTD was saying. There was a lot at stake here for both teams so Kavanagh had to be 100% with his decision. On this occasion it could clearly be seen after 2 playbacks that Raya had an arm across his throat with the hand grabbing his arm with someone else pulling his shirt to pull him down which happened.
Agreed that VAR does take too long at times. No need for it.
I believe it was clearly a foul on Raya. In watching Nuno give the after match comments, it seemed to me that he was really trying to funnel his massive disappointment with the result without coming out and saying it was an incorrect decision.
However, I believe Nuno has a point regarding the inconsistency of VAR foul decisions. My overriding concern is not that there needs to be an ability to make all of the decisions black and white and for all parties to be aware of them as I simply don’t believe that is realistic with the intrinsic judgment required. What I do believe is that the VAR system itself must be changed. That is, my suggestion would be to eliminate the second guessing from another official sitting in a booth and allow only the ref on the pitch to review any decision of significance or potential significance (penalties, 2nd yellows, straight reds) not decided by purely technical means (offside for example). The on pitch ref should be the only one who can reverse or confirm an initial ruling on the pitch. If he is later found to have made a poor decision or in error decided not to review a play, he should be held accountable for same. Enough of this middle man second guessing stuff. There should be one decider with all the technology he believes will help him make the correct crucial calls.
potential goal decisions as well of course
Fully agree Bruised Banana. And we should be allowed to see the foul or not on the screens after the Ref has made his decision.
Inconsistency or not, there was TWO fouls on Raya and every other potential foul that people are trying to say were fouls, were not because the FIRST foul is on Raya, so any ” foul” after that is not relevant. The right decision was to cancel the goal for two concurrent fouls on Raya.
@Reggie
Thank you very much. On MOTM Shay Given tried to make comparisons with our scoring so many goals from set pieces. And how we supposedly had fouled keepers in order to get them, without being penalised for them.
If we had pulled shirts and held the keeper down, we would have been punished. Crowding a keeper out and fairly blocking his way is not a foul. There are big differences. While some fouls get missed, generally, we do not foul. We make a nuisance of ourselves but that doesn’t mean its a 100% foul. Against Wet spam there was TWO 100% fouls.