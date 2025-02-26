Nuno Santo sends a message to his players ahead of the Arsenal game

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has sent a message to his players ahead of their match against Arsenal. The Gunners’ next opponents will be a Forest team that has been in the race to finish inside the top four. Espirito Santo has transformed Forest into one of the top clubs in the league, and they are determined to maintain a top-three position until the end of the season.

Their next challenge comes in the form of Arsenal, a team that desperately needs to win this game to keep their hopes of staying close to Liverpool alive in the title race. Another defeat for the North Londoners would make it even harder for them to stay in contention for the league, as they are already struggling in their pursuit of the crown.

While Forest has also been struggling, dropping points in recent games, they remain a formidable team, and Arsenal will find it difficult to secure a victory. It is a fixture that both clubs need to win, and Espirito Santo is urging his players to give their all to earn the points and not leave the pitch empty.

As quoted by Arsenal Media, Espirito Santo said, “Our ambition is to perform and try and be better than we were in the previous games, and give us a platform to help us achieve until the end of the season. This is what we want to get from the game. We want to finish the game and say we had a good game against Arsenal and we were stronger than them.”

For Arsenal, this match will be crucial in their efforts to stay within touching distance of Liverpool. They will need to show their class and earn all three points against a team that is not to be underestimated. Forest may be struggling, but they will still prove a tough test for the Gunners, and Arsenal must come out on top to keep their title aspirations alive.