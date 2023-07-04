Nuno Tavares agent discloses what his client thinks about staying at Arsenal

Nuno Tavares faces an uncertain future at Arsenal after he returned from his loan spell at Olympique Marseille.

The left-back is struggling to make a name for himself at the Emirates and had an inconsistent spell at OM in the last campaign.

Arsenal’s other two left-backs are still ahead of him on the pecking order, meaning leaving the Emirates this summer is still a good decision for him to make.

However, his agent has now revealed the Portugal star wants to remain at the Emirates and fight for his place at Arsenal.

Cesar Bonaventura said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

“Nuno is still under contract at Arsenal. He wants to stay in the team but we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares is simply not good enough for us as a club and should think about leaving for a smaller team where he can be trusted.

We also need to sell one of our left-backs, and he should be the one unless we have more teams willing to sign Kieran Tierney and the Scotsman wants to leave.

However, trusting Tavares to be our backup left-back behind Oleksandr Zinchenko is a huge risk we need to think about before taking.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…