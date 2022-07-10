Nuno Tavares – Should Arsenal keep him or loan him out?

A year ago today, Mikel Arteta unveiled a relatively unknown left-back from Benfica called Nuno Tavares. Arsenal paid just £6.8 million for the youngster, and to be fair, early on in the season he looked like a real bargain as he was covering for the ever-injured Kieran Tierney, with many fans suggesting that he could be the first choice for that position ahead of Tierney.
But Tierney was reinstated when fit and it seemed that Tavares didn’t enjoy being relegated to the bench. When he was finally brought back when Tierney got injured yet again he seemed to be lacking in confidence and emotionally out of sorts, so much so that Mikel Arteta played Xhaka as left-back instead att times.
But hopefully he will be more settled after a year in London and he may be able to improve his consistency. But the consensus amongst Arsenal fans seem to be that we should bring in a more experienced left-back and send Tavares out on loan. In fact Fabrizio Romano reports that there are many interested clubs. The transfer guru told the Que Goalazo Podcast: “Tavares has many proposals. Spanish clubs, French clubs and Italian clubs are all interested in him, but at the moment, Arsenal are not accepting any bid for Tavares.
“So, let’s see. I saw these rumours, but at the moment, I’m told it’s not something like close or imminent.”
To be honest, I do think that we should be bringing in a new left-back to cover for Tierney, but I don’t think that Tavares should be sent out on loan either. He should be at least be playing in the early rounds of the Europa League and given time to rebuild his confidence, and if needed we could still loan him out in January….
What do you think?
——————————————————————–
22 CommentsAdd a Comment
Dont loan him…………………..SELL HIM
He is as bad as Andre Santos. Buy Zinchenko to replace injury prone Tierney
I’d prefer to keep him, rather than signing a new LB. His weaker foot is quite adept, which is a rare trait for a tall LB
He’d also be very useful if Arteta uses wingback formations
If we do have to loan him out, I’d like Arsenal to sign Zinchenko or Ake. We’ve seen Jesus’ confidence and skills as compared to our players, so I bet other Man City players are also technically superior to ours
A loan would be best all round. He needs game time but I doubt MA sees him in the immediate plan based on last seasons performances. His confidence was shot. He needs to mature mentally with games. He obviously has the potential to succeed so keep him and loan out!
Nuno, Lokonga and white Ben white are all bought by the apprentice and they are a waste of scarce resources.
Ben white very average and only worth half the amount we paid for him, same with Lokonga. In fact, I believe there are young lads in our academy that will do far better than Lokonga and Nuno if given a chance.
The only guy that justified the money we paid for him last season is Tomiyasu.
Don’t loan him, SELL HIM.
Loan to a PL club or a big club who plays CL football. Like what we did for Salina.
And that too if we sign a proper cover for Trienny.
I say keep him. Heck the coach is getting in the job training, why can’t “Skyball” Tavares…IJS 😁
Well, it will all depend on what Edu does in the transfer market. If he manages to find a competitive LB then I’d loan him out and hope he improves.
Should he improve, I’d sell him next summer. Just like the club should have done with AMN during his one and only good spell at the club.
Some people say Arteta is a great coach. So why is Tavares not a great success now? Why is Lokonga not a great sucess already? Why were Laca, Auba and Pepe abject failures last season? Why were Leno Mari Chambers Tavares Elneny Lokonga Nketiah Balogun all adjudged to be useless after the 0-3 start to the season? Surely a great coach by seasons end would have reintergrated them all into the squad? Surely a top coach like Arteta would have Torreira Guendouzie Mavropanos Bellerin Niles + Nelson firing on all cylinders for Arsenal by now? Instead Arteta purged 14/15 players and settled on 12 trusted players to see out the second half of the season. It very nearly got us top 4. Did Arteta coach Saka ESR and Martinelli to success last season? Or were they just naturally talented players? Maybe for Arteta it is all about selecting the players who “already” have the appropriate skill set. On that basis coaching is not necessary. Motivating said players is all that is required.
So does Artea the “coach” actually mean
Selection plus motivation? Maybe thats what all successful” coaches are including Wenger Ferguson Klopp Guadiola Tuchel Conte Pochettino. And is that just another name for Cheque book manager?
@fairfan
I think he’s trying to fill the team with super talented players to cover up his lack of coaching skills and hope it all works out. Hence the acquisition of the “Samba” contingent…IJS
Now that really is funny! So are you saying that Pep Guardiola is buying superstars because he’s a crap coach? lol
Surely the job of any coach in the world is to buy the best players available to him?
Admin Pat let me laugh by your side.
PAT , NYG did NOT say the words you are unfairly trying to put into his mouth.
I am somewhat perturbed by your definitely noticeable tendency to act as a spiteful fan and NOT to act as a formerly respected site admin, much at all these days!
And above ALL, YOU SHOULD NOT PUT YOUR OWN KNOWINGLY DELIBERATELY WRONG INTERPRETATION OF WHAT SOME WRITE, INTO THEIR MOUTH, WHEN THEY HAVE NOT SAID IT!!
NAUGHTY MAN PAT! Return to your proper admin role please!
@Jon, please stay in your place as a reader and commenter and don’t presume to tell me how to run my website.
As to NYG, he DID say that Arteta was just buying excellent players as he does not have the ability to coach them, so my point was that Pep only bought superstars so does that mean he can’t coach either? My interpretation was absolutely correct and obviously (again to use your words) some lesser mortals may not have been able to see it….
Pat No meeting of minds at all on this matter.
Either one is free to post ones own true thoughts without unwarranted admin crits OR one is effectively forced to not bother with JA AT ALL.
I will watch to see what develops but as we both know this has been and would always remain an ongoing unresolvable battle between free speech and far too hasty censorship.
Interesting idea Jon, but I DID NOT censor the comment. I simply responded with my counter argument….
First off mavaponos is terrible there is no talent in him, and Wenger managed bellerin, Niles, and they weren’t playing well were they. Your being completely unfair to Arteta. Secondly, Auba was having problems and Laca was struggling to get in good position. Finally why are u comparing Arteta to the some of the greatest manager of all time.How is that fair? You cannot expect Arteta to make bad players into champions league standered it’s just unrealistic
Let us keep Tavares and build him up into a star. First of all he has speed. His problem is that instead of playing up front most of his passes are on his own half of the field The coach can work on that. He is a coach because he can rehabilitate player and guide them to
Correct their weaknesses and step up.
Tavares should be kept and corrected. Lokonga and Tavares should be given extra training Sessions on driving the ball most of the time into opponents
Camps instead of keeping balls in their half of the field. Patino, Tavares
and Lokonga should receive extra sessions on moving all balls upfront.
It will cost AFC less to groom them on the job and in the field than spend
Large sums of money on back ups instead of adding depth to AFC.This is
a very serious matter to look into.
Apart from Salina and Smith Rowe that have been upgraded what have the past Loan Deals done to the Club
to cut down cost on purchases of players to upgrade? Virtually Zero.!!!!
I am for keeping TAVARES HERE. No loan and not playing him as any sort of defender either. To my mind it is clear that his best use is going forward and progessing the ball
Not as a wing back, as wing backs also need to defend and he is not good at that. But he IS talented and I am all for keeing him and using him in lesser comps, League cup and early EL rounds.
I think he will develop but NOT as a defender at all. Play him where he is best suited, PLEASE MA!
We are just not giving players time to settle in and come to terms with the PL and what Mikel wants from his players.
We all saw what he is capable of and with the correct coaching, that surely must improve?
The problem is, the seemingly reoccurring injuries that Tierney suffers, that then puts pressure on whoever is selected to replace him in that important area.
That’s why, if Tierney is injured again, we should play a back three, while Tavares learns his trade in the PL.
It depends on many things.
What vision does Arteta have for the time when he has all the pieces in place?
As I’ve said before – my personal opinion, as a non-expert in these matters, is that he *seems* to be heading towards a high press but with a basic structure that’s more of a back-five with wingbacks and 3 CBs (and he can only do that when he has the right people on board).
Nearly every post I read here assumes an old back four with discussion of “full backs” needing cover etc.
And they may be right, I acknowledge that freely – but perhaps we should allow for the possibility that this is not what’s in the manager’s mind.
Keeping Tavares in the squad could make a lot of sense if he’s to be used in that line-up?
To me Nuno Tavares shouldn’t be sold out or send on loan because the few times I watched him, he’s such a good guy that got speed talented and carries the club on his shoulder. Arsenal, please give him more game time I love him