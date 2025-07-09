Nwaneri advised to sack agent as he struggles to agree new deal with Arsenal

Ethan Nwaneri has reportedly been advised to terminate his relationship with his current agent as the young player struggles to agree on a new contract with Arsenal. Since his promotion to the first team at the Emirates Stadium, Nwaneri has demonstrated impressive form and quickly established himself as one of the club’s most promising talents.

A proud product of Arsenal’s Hale End academy, Nwaneri is viewed by the club as a potential key figure in their squad, much like fellow academy graduates Bukayo Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly. This season, the teenager’s development has been closely followed by supporters who hope to see him flourish into a regular first-team player.

Challenges in Contract Negotiations

Nwaneri’s busy summer, which included representing England at the Under-21 European Championships, has reportedly impacted negotiations over his contract extension. Amid these discussions, rumours have emerged suggesting the youngster is dissatisfied with his current playing time at Arsenal. Such speculation has caused concern among the club’s fanbase, who are keen to avoid losing such a highly regarded prospect.

Despite these rumours, there have been calls for Nwaneri to adopt a more humble approach and focus on earning his place in the team rather than making noise in the media.

Advice from Football Insider

Keith Wyness, speaking to Football Insider, has criticised Nwaneri’s agent for allegedly leaking unhelpful stories to the press. Wyness stated, “This is where I would have taken exception with Nwaneri’s agent, who obviously has put this sort of stuff in the press. If I were him, I would be sacking that agent because I don’t think there’s any reason for him to be making that much noise right now. He’s a young kid; he’s got to make his career and he should have kept his head down and earned the playing minutes.”

The advice suggests that maintaining focus and demonstrating professionalism will be key for Nwaneri as he looks to establish himself at Arsenal. Many expect the forward to remain at the club, as leaving due to a perceived lack of game time could prove to be a significant mistake in the early stages of his career.

