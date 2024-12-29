Nwaneri discusses his relationship with Lewis-Skelly as both play first team football

Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have emerged as two of the most promising Arsenal youngsters in recent memory, catching the eye during pre-season and earning valuable minutes in the first team this season. Both players are products of the renowned Hale End Academy, and their rapid rise has added excitement to Arsenal’s long tradition of nurturing homegrown talent.

Heading into the season, much of the focus was on Nwaneri, with many expecting the attacking midfielder to take centre stage among this latest generation of academy graduates. However, it has been Lewis-Skelly who has stood out in recent weeks, earning more playing time thanks to his fearless and dynamic style of play. The midfielder’s ability to step into high-pressure situations with composure has made him a key figure for Mikel Arteta, despite his young age.

Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly, who have grown up playing alongside each other, share a remarkable bond that has fueled their journey to the Arsenal first team. Reflecting on their shared experiences, Nwaneri spoke to Arsenal Media about their friendship and how far they’ve come together.

“It’s amazing, that’s the group I grew up with, and now we’re all on the big stage together,” Nwaneri said. “Myself and Myles have been best friends since we were six, and now we’re in the Arsenal team together – it’s crazy, isn’t it?! It’s happening, so we don’t really stop and think too much about it, because we want more. We know we’re just starting.”

Both players have made a significant impression on fans and the coaching staff alike. While Nwaneri has dazzled with his creativity and attacking flair, Lewis-Skelly’s commanding presence and courage on the pitch have added a new dimension to Arsenal’s midfield. Together, they embody the potential of the club’s academy and the promise of a bright future.

Although there is still much for the pair to learn and refine, their early performances suggest Arsenal has unearthed two talents capable of elevating the team for years to come. If nurtured correctly, Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly could become central figures in Arsenal’s pursuit of sustained success.