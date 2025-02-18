Nwaneri eyes a Wayne Rooney record with four games left

Ethan Nwaneri has quickly become one of the standout stars of the Premier League this season, and depending on who you ask, he might just be the breakout player of the year. The young talent has impressed with his exceptional skill and composure on the ball, defying expectations for a teenager in one of the most competitive leagues in the world. If Arsenal manages to win the Premier League title this season, it would be hard to overlook Nwaneri and his teammate Myles Lewis-Skelly as two of the biggest contributors to that success, solidifying their places as the breakout players of the year.

Nwaneri is on the verge of becoming one of the rare wonderkids who actually go on to fulfill their immense potential and become world-class players. His performances for Arsenal have been nothing short of sensational, and he makes the game look easy when he’s on the pitch. The teenager’s maturity and skill set have earned him a place in the starting lineup, especially as Arsenal faces an attacking injury crisis. His seamless integration into the first team at such a young age shows just how talented he is.

Currently, Nwaneri is chasing a record that is jointly held by two of the Premier League’s greatest ever players, Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen. Both players scored nine goals before they turned 18, a remarkable achievement that has stood the test of time. Nwaneri, who turns 18 in March, is just two goals away from matching that prestigious milestone, having already bagged seven goals this season.

A report on Mirror Sport reveals that Nwaneri has four games between now and March 21, when he celebrates his 18th birthday, to match or surpass the record set by Rooney and Owen. The teenager nearly scored twice in Arsenal’s recent match against Leicester City, showing just how lethal he can be in front of goal. If he maintains his current form, there’s every possibility that he could break the record in a single match, a feat that would solidify his reputation as one of the brightest young talents in English football.

It would be a remarkable achievement if Nwaneri matches or exceeds that record before he turns 18, and it would further demonstrate just how special a talent he is. Since bursting onto the scene, Nwaneri has shown he is capable of making an impact at the highest level, and his future at Arsenal looks incredibly bright. With his combination of technical ability, intelligence, and maturity, there’s little doubt that Nwaneri could go on to become a world-class player in the years to come.