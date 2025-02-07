Nwaneri is close to matching a fine record held by Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney

Ethan Nwaneri is the latest prodigy to emerge in the Arsenal first team, and the 17-year-old appears destined for the top of the game if he continues performing at his current level. His rapid development has been impressive, and he is beginning to establish himself as an important option for Mikel Arteta.

The youngster has been given more opportunities in the squad, particularly with Bukayo Saka sidelined due to injury. Arteta’s trust in Nwaneri has allowed him to showcase his talent, and he is making a strong case to remain involved even when Saka returns to full fitness. Although Saka will undoubtedly reclaim his place in the starting lineup, Nwaneri’s performances could earn him a role elsewhere in the midfield, ensuring he continues to receive valuable minutes on the pitch.

Despite his age, Nwaneri has already demonstrated his ability to contribute at the senior level. He has scored seven goals for Arsenal as a first-team player, a remarkable tally for someone still in his teens. According to Express Sport, he is now just two goals away from matching the records of Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney, who both found the net eight times before turning 18. These two English football icons set their records at a young age, and Nwaneri now has an opportunity to write his own name alongside them in the history books.

With over a month remaining before he turns 18, the Arsenal starlet has plenty of time to reach this milestone. If he maintains his current form when the team returns from their training camp in Dubai, he stands a strong chance of matching, or even surpassing, the record. His recent displays have highlighted his technical ability, composure in front of goal, and intelligence on the ball, making him a valuable asset to Arteta’s squad.

Nwaneri’s rise has been nothing short of extraordinary, and his rapid progress suggests he has a bright future ahead. As the season continues, he will have further opportunities to impress, and if he keeps delivering strong performances, he could well match or break this record, cementing his place as one of England’s most exciting young talents.