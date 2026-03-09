Nwaneri on the bench and other Arsenal loan watch

Arsenal currently have several players away from the club on loan after allowing them to leave temporarily in search of regular playing time during the current season.

The Gunners have worked consistently to improve the overall quality of their squad in recent transfer windows. As a result, some players who were unable to secure regular roles in the first team were permitted to move elsewhere in order to gain valuable minutes and continue their development.

During the summer transfer window, Arsenal strengthened multiple areas of their squad, a strategy that inevitably made it more difficult for fringe players to maintain their positions within the team. While some individuals completed permanent departures, others left on loan agreements to continue their careers elsewhere while remaining under contract with the Gunners.

Competition within the Arsenal squad

One player who did not leave on loan was Myles Lewis Skelly. However, the defender has struggled for regular opportunities since the beginning of the season.

The young full-back currently finds himself behind Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie in the pecking order, limiting his chances of appearing regularly for the first team. Increased competition for places has been a recurring theme within the squad as Arsenal continue to strengthen their roster.

Despite these challenges, the club believe maintaining strong depth across all positions is essential, particularly as they compete in several competitions throughout the campaign.

Performances of Arsenal’s loan players

Several Arsenal players who departed on loan during the summer have been gaining experience at their temporary clubs. Among them are Jakub Kiwior and Fabio Vieira, both of whom have been receiving opportunities to feature regularly.

According to Arsenal Media, Kiwior was part of the FC Porto side that played out a 2,2 draw against Benfica at the weekend. Meanwhile, Ethan Nwaneri remained on the bench as Olympique Marseille secured a victory over Toulouse at the weekend, the same opponent he had faced earlier in the week when he missed a penalty during their French Cup encounter.

Vieira was also involved in two matches for Hamburg across the week. He started the midweek fixture against Leverkusen before appearing as a substitute in the weekend match against Wolfsburg.

These loan spells are expected to provide the players with valuable experience as they continue their development away from the Emirates.

