Nwaneri opens up on how Arsenal first spotted him

Ethan Nwaneri has developed into one of the finest players to emerge from the Arsenal academy and successfully break into the club’s first team. The Gunners have continued to nurture his progress, and he has now been promoted to the senior squad permanently. As the season progresses, the attacker will be keen to secure more game time and further establish himself at the highest level.

Arsenal’s academy system has long been recognised for producing elite talent, yet the pathway to professional football remains highly competitive. Across London, countless young players dream of making it, but only a small number progress to become professionals. For many, rejection at youth level is part of the journey, with far more players released than those who ultimately succeed.

A Competitive Pathway

Examples of resilience within the game are well known, with Eberechi Eze having been released by Arsenal at a young age before rebuilding his career through several clubs. Nwaneri’s journey reflects a different outcome, one shaped by consistent development and perseverance within the same environment. His rise has drawn comparisons with Bukayo Saka, who also progressed through the academy to become a first-team regular.

Nwaneri’s work ethic and technical quality have been central to his promotion, and the club believes he has a bright future ahead. Arsenal continue to focus on carefully managing his development, ensuring he is supported both on and off the pitch as expectations grow around his potential.

Spotted at an Early Age

Nwaneri has now explained how his journey with Arsenal began, offering insight into how the club identified him at such a young stage. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said, “I was just playing with my friends for my local team and an Arsenal scout picked me up. I was quite young, about seven or eight, and from there I never looked back. I can’t remember how I actually found out about it, I think my dad told me at first. I went in for a few sessions at first, just training, and it all went from there! I was quite relaxed about it, I enjoyed it. I just wanted to play football!”

His words underline how a simple moment can shape a professional career, highlighting both the reach of Arsenal’s scouting network and the importance of enjoyment at the earliest stages of development.