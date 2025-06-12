Nwaneri opens up on what his relationship with Lewis-Skelly is like

Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have emerged as the two standout breakout stars in the current Arsenal squad, much to the pride of the club. Their rise from the academy ranks to regular first-team involvement reflects Arsenal’s continued commitment to youth development and their investment in nurturing home-grown talent.

Nwaneri, who made headlines when he debuted at just 15 years old, truly began to show his full potential this season. It was during a critical spell that his impact was most clearly felt, particularly when the team had to cope with the temporary loss of Bukayo Saka due to injury. The initial attempt to fill that gap with Raheem Sterling proved ineffective, prompting the Gunners to turn to Nwaneri.

His response was immediate and impressive. He held the position firmly until Saka returned to the starting eleven, demonstrating maturity, technical quality and confidence beyond his years. On the opposite flank, Myles Lewis-Skelly also seized his opportunity, making the left-back spot his own and never relinquishing it.

Arsenal’s Youth Shining on the Big Stage

Lewis-Skelly has not only impressed at the club level but has also broken into the senior England national team. His performances have drawn praise across the board, marking him out as one of the most promising young defenders in the country. His composure, pace and tactical awareness have set him apart in both domestic and international fixtures.

What further strengthens their contribution is the bond they share off the pitch. Both players have come through Arsenal’s youth system and developed a strong friendship during their progression through the ranks. Their connection is clearly a factor in their on-field understanding and team spirit.

A Unique and Valuable Partnership

“My relationship and friendship with Myles is so important,” Nwaneri told The Athletic.

“We’re so similar but so opposite at the same time. We think the same way, but the way that we might portray it to other people, he might seem more open and I might seem more closed off. Our friendship is special.”

Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly have quickly become integral parts of the squad. Their contributions have been vital during key periods of the season, and the club is hopeful they will continue to grow and perform at a consistently high level as they gain more experience.

