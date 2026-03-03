Nwaneri proves he is equal to the task in Marseille’s win

There have been concerns that Ethan Nwaneri could struggle for regular game time for the remainder of the season after Olympique Marseille parted ways with Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian was in charge of the Ligue 1 side when the Gunners sanctioned the youngster’s loan move during the January transfer window. Nwaneri has been one of the finest young players in the Arsenal squad, yet he found opportunities limited, prompting the club to approve a temporary switch to France in search of more consistent minutes.

Arsenal reportedly had interest from several other clubs regarding a potential loan deal. However, they were not convinced by the coaching setups at those sides and agreed to send him to OM specifically because of De Zerbi’s presence. The Italian showed immediate faith in the teenager, but he departed less than a month after Nwaneri’s arrival, casting uncertainty over the player’s prospects.

Managerial Change Sparks Concern

Following De Zerbi’s exit, OM appointed an interim manager before confirming Habib Beye as their new permanent head coach. As with any managerial transition, there is an expectation that the new boss will prioritise players who best fit his plans and can deliver immediate results.

Given that Nwaneri does not have a long-term future at the French club, there were fears that he might struggle to secure a prominent role under the new regime. Such concerns are common when a loan signing is made under a previous manager, particularly one who had shown clear trust in the player.

Nwaneri Makes His Mark

Despite the uncertainty, Arsenal have allowed him to remain in France and compete for his place. Over the weekend, he demonstrated his value during OM’s victory over Lyon. According to Arsenal Media, he provided the assist for the winning goal after coming off the bench with 28 minutes remaining.

As reported by the same source, his contribution proved decisive, underlining his determination to seize opportunities regardless of the managerial change. The performance may ease earlier concerns and reinforce the belief that he can still play an important role for OM before the season concludes.