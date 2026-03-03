Arsenal News Gooner News

Nwaneri proves he is equal to the task in Marseille’s win

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

There have been concerns that Ethan Nwaneri could struggle for regular game time for the remainder of the season after Olympique Marseille parted ways with Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian was in charge of the Ligue 1 side when the Gunners sanctioned the youngster’s loan move during the January transfer window. Nwaneri has been one of the finest young players in the Arsenal squad, yet he found opportunities limited, prompting the club to approve a temporary switch to France in search of more consistent minutes.

Arsenal reportedly had interest from several other clubs regarding a potential loan deal. However, they were not convinced by the coaching setups at those sides and agreed to send him to OM specifically because of De Zerbi’s presence. The Italian showed immediate faith in the teenager, but he departed less than a month after Nwaneri’s arrival, casting uncertainty over the player’s prospects.

Managerial Change Sparks Concern

Following De Zerbi’s exit, OM appointed an interim manager before confirming Habib Beye as their new permanent head coach. As with any managerial transition, there is an expectation that the new boss will prioritise players who best fit his plans and can deliver immediate results.

Given that Nwaneri does not have a long-term future at the French club, there were fears that he might struggle to secure a prominent role under the new regime. Such concerns are common when a loan signing is made under a previous manager, particularly one who had shown clear trust in the player.

(Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

Nwaneri Makes His Mark

Despite the uncertainty, Arsenal have allowed him to remain in France and compete for his place. Over the weekend, he demonstrated his value during OM’s victory over Lyon. According to Arsenal Media, he provided the assist for the winning goal after coming off the bench with 28 minutes remaining.

As reported by the same source, his contribution proved decisive, underlining his determination to seize opportunities regardless of the managerial change. The performance may ease earlier concerns and reinforce the belief that he can still play an important role for OM before the season concludes.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Gabriel overtakes Laurent Koscielny in defender stats at Arsenal
Key Arsenal man is eyeing a return to his former club
Germany manager says its important to have Havertz back in his team 
Posted by

Tags Ethan Nwaneri

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Good sense prevail and the kid was sent on loan to accelerate his development, despite popular fans sentiment.

    It’s normal for fans to be selfish as we want to see Arsenal win, the fact Arsenal haven’t won in many moons only intensify our cause

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors