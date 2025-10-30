Nwaneri reacts after first goal of the season in Brighton win

Ethan Nwaneri was full of joy after netting his first goal of the season in Arsenal’s 2-0 EFL Cup victory over Brighton on Wednesday night.

The youngster was one of several players handed an opportunity by Mikel Arteta, who made ten changes from the Premier League win over Crystal Palace. Despite a heavily rotated side, Arsenal produced another composed performance, securing their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with two second-half goals. Arsenal will face Crystal Palace in the Quarter Final.

Nwaneri opened the scoring early in the second half, before Bukayo Saka sealed the win. After the match, the 17-year-old shared his excitement at getting on the scoresheet.

Nwaneri delighted to open his account

Speaking about the performance and his connection with Myles Lewis-Skelly in the build-up to the goal, Nwaneri said via Arsenal:

“I think we played very well. There were loads of different players playing. It’s a completely new 11, so I think we came together. There were times when we struggled a bit, but I think in the end we did very well and came through with the result.

“Myles and I, from a young age, have always had a good connection – he just sensed me there and I had the instinct that the far post was free. So I’m happy to get a goal. It’s always nice to score at Emirates Stadium, it feels so good.”

Arsenal’s young stars being managed carefully

Nwaneri’s playing time has been limited this season, with just seven appearances so far and only two starts – both coming in the EFL Cup. His reduced minutes are part of Arsenal’s measured approach to managing his development, particularly after the club’s heavy recruitment last summer.

A similar path has been taken with Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has also seen fewer opportunities in the Premier League. Arteta’s focus appears to be on gradual progression rather than immediate exposure, ensuring both youngsters are nurtured in the right way.

Next up for Arsenal is a Premier League clash with Burnley this weekend as they look to extend their incredible winning run. Having made it eight victories in a row in midweek, the Gunners are strong favourites to make it nine on Saturday.

Benjamin Kenneth

