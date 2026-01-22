Nwaneri reveals what Saliba told him about Olympique Marseille

William Saliba’s development into a key figure at Arsenal was shaped significantly by his loan spell at Olympique Marseille, a period that proved decisive in his career progression. Before establishing himself as a regular starter for the Gunners, the defender spent time away from the club to gain experience and maturity at the highest level.

Saliba’s pathway through loan moves

When Saliba initially arrived at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta was not fully convinced that he was ready to play a consistent role in the first team. This uncertainty led to a series of loan moves, first to Nice and later to Olympique Marseille. While each spell contributed to his growth, it was his time at OM that truly allowed him to flourish.

At Marseille, Saliba developed confidence and authority, becoming a regular starter and showcasing his defensive qualities in a demanding environment. That successful loan ensured he returned to Arsenal ready to compete, and he quickly established himself as an important member of the squad. In hindsight, the move to OM stands out as a defining chapter in his career, providing both exposure and responsibility at a major European club.

Guidance for Nwaneri’s move

Saliba is now uniquely placed to advise Ethan Nwaneri as the youngster prepares for his own loan move to Olympique Marseille this month. Arsenal were keen to retain Nwaneri, but the club ultimately decided that the opportunity to develop under Roberto de Zerbi would provide the right balance of guidance and competitive football.

Although several Premier League sides expressed interest and a move within England would have offered familiarity, Arsenal concluded that the challenge of Ligue 1 would better serve the England U21 star’s long-term development. The expectation is that the demanding atmosphere and tactical education will accelerate his progress.

As soon as the move became clear, Nwaneri sought insight from Saliba, who was happy to share his positive experience of the club. Reflecting on that advice, the youngster said, according to Football Insider, “William Saliba told me that it’s one of the best clubs in the world.”

Those words underline the respect Saliba holds for his former loan side and highlight why Arsenal believe the move can play a crucial role in shaping Nwaneri’s future at the highest level.