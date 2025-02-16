Nwaneri set a record for the first time since 2008 with an assist against Leicester City

Ethan Nwaneri’s impact on Arsenal continues to grow, with the teenager once again proving his worth to the team in their 2-0 win over Leicester City. Despite coming close to scoring twice, rattling the woodwork on both occasions, Nwaneri was undoubtedly one of the standout players on the pitch. His speed, technical ability, and clever positioning made him a constant threat to Leicester’s defence, but a goal was eluding him.

As the game progressed, Arsenal found themselves in danger of dropping two points, which would have been incredibly unfair to Nwaneri, considering how influential he had been. However, in a moment that showcased his selflessness and growing maturity, Nwaneri turned provider for Mikel Merino, assisting him with a goal that helped seal the win for the Gunners.

At just 17 years and 331 days old, Nwaneri made history by becoming the youngest player to register an assist for Arsenal in a Premier League match since Aaron Ramsey in September 2008, as reported by Premier League Productions. This stat highlights not only his youth but also the immense promise and talent he possesses at such an early stage in his career.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Nwaneri is an indispensable part of Mikel Arteta’s squad. His performance against Leicester was yet another reminder of his potential, and his ability to make an impact in crucial moments, even when not scoring, is something that bodes well for the future. While Saka’s absence has created a void, Nwaneri has stepped in seamlessly, showing that he can provide more than just flashes of brilliance.

With Nwaneri in such great form, Arsenal fans will be hoping he stays fit and continues to develop into a key figure for the club. His confidence on the ball and ability to create chances is something that will be invaluable as the season progresses, and with every game, he’s proving he has the potential to be a real star.

For now, it’s about taking things one game at a time. While the injury concerns surrounding the attackers are a worry, the hope is that Saka returns soon, and Arsenal can keep their momentum going.