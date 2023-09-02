Nwaneri trains with the Arsenal first team ahead of Man Utd match

Arsenal prodigy Ethan Nwaneri has been given the opportunity to train with the first team ahead of their match against Manchester United this weekend. Nwaneri holds the distinction of being the club’s youngest-ever appearance maker in the Premier League and has continued to progress in the club’s youth system.

Regarded as one of the most promising young talents in the country, Nwaneri has consistently showcased his potential beyond the youth level. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been closely monitoring his development and sees him as a player who could contribute to the first team in the near future.

As Arsenal prepares for their challenging fixture against United, a report from All Nigeria Soccer indicates that Arteta has extended an invitation to Nwaneri to train with the senior squad. This opportunity provides the manager with another chance to assess the youngster’s progress and readiness for potential involvement with the first team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nwaneri is a player we all look forward to seeing in our first team, just like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

If he stays focused and reaches his full potential, he will be one of our finest products.

But for now, there is no need to put him under pressure and we need to ensure he stays focused on working on his game and stays as humble as possible.

