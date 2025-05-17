Nwaneri’s limited minutes spark questions about his development

When Arsenal needed a goal at home to PSG, Ethan Nwaneri was not brought on until the 91st minute. In Paris, despite the Gunners reaching a point where they needed to throw everything at the French champions, the teenager remained on the bench. Calafiori and White were deemed better attacking options.
At the weekend, when Trossard went off injured, he was replaced by a left-back. For the second game in a row, Arsenal’s 18-year-old prospect was left unused. Even in recent Premier League fixtures, where it was widely assumed Mikel Arteta was rotating with one eye on the Champions League, Nwaneri’s minutes remained limited.
Losing at home to Bournemouth, it took until the 86th minute for the youngster to be introduced. That was also the case when Arsenal were held by Crystal Palace. Against the Eagles, in perhaps the clearest sign he has slipped down the pecking order, Raheem Sterling was preferred from the start.
Tactical choices or deeper concerns?
This is why some supporters are unwilling to let the manager hide behind injuries and red cards. At times, strange decisions have been made. Why give minutes to a player who is unlikely to be in North London next month rather than to someone who could be the future of the club?
It is worth stressing that the manager maintains these are purely tactical decisions, so it would be wrong to suggest there are any issues with attitude. Although the Spaniard once said weekly that Özil was a model professional in training, he still paid him to stay at home.
The last time Nwaneri had enough time to make an impact was away at Ipswich, where he scored after coming on shortly before the hour mark. We do not see the players every day, but the coaching staff do. You have to trust their judgement. Clearly, they have seen something that has led to his reduced playing time. That is literally their job.
It does not necessarily mean Nwaneri has done anything wrong. It could be physical, with the staff not wanting to take risks. It might be a decision to avoid overplaying someone so young, or even a way to give him a mental break. To make the step from academy to first team, the talent is a given. But at the highest level, skill and technique alone are not enough.
More than talent required to thrive at the top
Managing a young player is as much about personal development as it is about football. Nwaneri only recently became a legal adult and is already living his childhood dream. Consider the odds of becoming a professional footballer at all , then consider the odds of doing so for the club you support.
Every fanbase dreams of seeing one of their own make it. Patience is often extended to academy products, but so is expectation. We have seen it with Lewis-Skelly, and before him Wilshere, Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah. It is why brands like Adidas prefer players from Hale End or those who are British when choosing models for merchandise. These are the players fans identify with most.
Decent performances are described as good, good ones as great. Comparisons are drawn before players have achieved anything. Hype builds on nothing more than hope. For instance, in pre-season, Nwaneri was described by some as more skillful than Lamine Yamal. Yes, that Yamal, the 16-year-old who won the Euros, was named Young Player of the Tournament and had five goal involvements, all after already winning La Liga with Barcelona. At that time, Nwaneri, a year older, had not started a Premier League match.
Unless those fans were watching Arsenal under-21s every week, those judgments were based on a handful of friendlies. That was also enough for some to claim he was more talented than Cesc Fàbregas at the same age.
Surely, if Arsenal had someone more skillful than Yamal, he would have been starting far more often. Yamal has gone from strength to strength, winning a domestic double with Barcelona. Nwaneri, by comparison, is 15 points away from that level, having scored nine goals and provided two assists in 36 appearances. Yamal, a year younger, has 17 goals and 25 assists from 53 games.
That gives you an idea of the spotlight placed on any young Gunner, particularly one who has been at the club since the age of eight. This is where Arteta earns his money. It is less about what the player does with the ball and more about how he develops as a person.
How does he handle praise? How does he interact with his peers in the canteen? How does he treat non-playing staff? What is he like on the team coach? Is he buying into the hype or staying grounded?
Arteta’s track record makes things hard to predict. The 43-year-old is not afraid to drop a player who no longer fits his ethos. You could name a whole XI of players frozen out for falling short of his principles.
At Nwaneri’s age, inconsistency is to be expected. Perhaps the decision has been made to take him out of the pressure cooker and let him breathe. Perhaps this is Arteta protecting him for the long term.
How the youngster responds will be the next step in his development.
Thoughts Gooners?
Dan Smith
He came in all guns blazing but his form dipped a bit. Was that lack of real playing time? His age? A bit too soon? Or whatever. He probably should have had a bit more time. BUT he will have time to prove himself next season.
Interesting points and I think you’re on the money
Could be wrong, but Nwaneri comes across quite differently from Skelly in terms of his in your face self belief. I’m going with a huge talent that isn’t quite ready- but definitely on the cusp of becoming a much better player and will get his chances
It’s not of age & doesn’t want to overwork an 18 year old. Lamine Yamal is younger but is pivotal to Barca ‘s success as well as the Spanish team. Rooney arrived on the football scene when he was younger. I believe there are other issues which will surface later.
In later stages opponents knew him well and was put on their focus. He then stopped there. He initially benefited from unanonymity factor. Tbh he just got minutes due to injuries esp Saka. He is otherwise just a cup player. He is of Yamal’s age but miles apart in talents. Poor in helping his nearest Arsenal defender on the flanks. His always grimacing face needs to learn enjoying football and radiate smiles. My friends doubt his age is understated due to his suffering like look. Let him learn to smile and speak with teammates.
Ridiculous article.
Young kid being managed well.
He will be some player
My take on Nwaneri lack of development is well documented, keep hearing nonsense about the kid is too young for his heavy development etc.
Sure young players don’t always develop at a linear pace, natural dips and period of adjustment as they mature physically and mentally.
While the kid has received opportunities due to injuries to senior players, his playing time has been severely limited,
At a time when everyone was beating Southampton, why was the young Arsenal Academy graduate did not started in that game?
It boils down to trust.
So if the club was focusing on Nwaneri long term development and is choosing to give him more time in less competitive matches, why wasn’t the kid thrown in to play against Southampton?
It all boils down to coaching decisions or change in team’s tactics that ultimately hampered the kid development, had he been playing at Brighton the Narrative would have been completely different, some ridiculous figures would be quoting for his service and maybe we all talking about the next big thing.
I find it difficult to read Arteta when it comes to his management of seasoned professionals let alone promising youngsters like Nwaneri and MLS neither of whom are in the same class as a truly generational talent like Yamal.I believe that Max Dowman is “exceptional” for his age and it will be interesting to see if our Manager gives him the opportunity to parade his skills in the first team squad, bearing in mind the pace and competitiveness of the Premier League.