Nwankwo Kanu provides his rating of Mikel Arteta’s tenure so far

Nwankwo Kanu has given Mikel Arteta a pass mark for the job he has done since he became Arsenal’s manager.

Arteta was named Arsenal’s manager at the end of last year after the Gunners decided to dispense with Unai Emery following his failure to inspire the players to get the right results.

Mikel Arteta has overseen two wins in the Premier League this season and has returned the team to form. Progress is being made in terms of changing the players’ mindset and the mood around the Emirates.

Nwankwo Kanu is the latest former Arsenal star that has made a comment on the club’s current situation and commends Mikel Arteta for a job well done.

However, he insisted that the team still has a lot of work to do even though he thinks that not losing games is a sign of progress.

Though it must be pointed out that these comments were made prior to the comprehensive 4-0 drubbing of Newcastle United earlier today.

“So far so good, I don’t think he is doing badly. Everybody loves him and he is trying to organise the team and also impose his own system,” Kanu told Goal.

“It’s always difficult when a new manager comes in because you want them (the players) to follow you in whatever you want to do.

“Sometimes some players might not understand what you are doing, and if you are lucky, everybody will be in the same direction.

“If you look at the games they have played so far, there have been a lot of draws which I think is making the team steady and when he gets things rights, the results will come.

“Whoever knows the Premier League knows that every team wants to win.

“Knowing where Arsenal are now and where they are coming from, a draw is better than losing games, however, the team must do better.”

I wonder of Kanu would like to revise his analysis if Arteta’s performance following today’s win over Newcastle?