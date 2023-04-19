Objective analysis of Arsenal’s and Man City’s title hopes

Arsenal or Manchester City; who will win the 2023 Premier League. by Kennedy

This season’s battle for the premiership title has been reduced to a two-horse race, pitting the defending champions, Manchester city against the current league leaders Arsenal.

A clear picture of who is likely to emerge victorious will be seen when the two sides clash at the Etihad stadium towards the end of April.

Before that happens however, an objective analysis and comparison of these two teams will do no harm.

Elo rating comparison of the Gunners and the Cityzens

Elo is a rating algorithm that is used to measure and rank soccer teams to indicate their strength and skill set based on their performance on the football pitch.

This system is named after an American Physics professor called Arpad Elo who invented it. Using this algorithm, soccer teams are assigned a numerical figure with 4 digits and a rank or a position. The higher the figure the stronger the team is and therefore the team is accordingly given a higher ranking.

This system is also used to rank Chess players. In 2023, Man City is the highest ranked team in England with a score of 2064 followed by Arsenal with a rating of 1958.

Using this criterion to predict the probable winner of the current season’s premier league, then the Cityzens are the overwhelming favourites to comfortably lift the trophy.

Managerial pedigree

Pep Guardiola’s managerial acumen is beyond reproach. His man management ability, training methodology, tactical prowess and game management skills are exceptional.

Guardiola has won league titles in Spain with Barcelona, in Germany with Bayern Munich and in England with Manchester City. As of April 2023, Pep has bagged over 30 major trophies from different competitive leagues in Europe.

Moreover, several of Guardiola’s former players or assistants have ventured into football management underlining Guardiola’s mentorship capabilities. They include Barcelona’s current manager Xavi Hernandez, Burnley’s Vincent Kompany and Mikel Arteta the Gunner’s boss.

Arteta on the other hand is without any shadow of doubt an upcoming and capable young manager. Guardiola gave him his first coaching job as his assistant at Manchester city. Mikel held this job for over three years and sharpened his skills before joining the Gunners as their manager.

As the Arsenal manager, Arteta has won one FA cup and a charity shield trophy.

If you compare the two managers’ skillset with a view of predicting who is likely to bag this year’s trophy, then Guardiola’s Manchester City is once again a clear favourite.

Recent experience of winning the English premier league.

They say that History repeats itself. Manchester City is the current premier league defending champion. The Cityzens have also won this trophy on five different occasions since the 2011-2012 season.

In comparison, Arsenal last won the premiership almost twenty years ago in 2004.

The Cityzens are the odds-on favourites to bag the premiership title if recent History is anything to go by.

The run in

Manchester City in addition to the English premier league is also competing in the UEFA champions league. Assuming that Guardiola’s men go all the way to the final, it means that the Cityzens have 4 more UEFA games to play. These are the quarter-final return match against Bayern Munich, two semi-final matches and the final game.

They are also in the FA Cup semis against Sheff Utd, so there are another 2 potential games as well.

Manchester city also has 8 premier league matches pending bringing the total number of remaining games to 14.

Arsenal on the other hand has just 7 premier league games left to play.

Using this criterion, Arsenal has the advantage given the Cityzens have 7 more tough games to play than the Gunners.

On balance therefore, Arsenal appears to be the underdog compared to Manchester City as the EPL enters the home stretch.

However, modern football is unpredictable and either of these two teams can win the premier league this year.

Remember in 2016 Leicester City under Claudio Ranieri overcame heavy odds to win this coveted trophy.

It is not over until it is over, and time will tell whether History will repeat itself in favour of the Cityzens or whether the Gunner’s long wait for premiership glory will end this year.

