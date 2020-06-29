Obvious reaction to Arsenal drawing Man City in FA Cup semi final is just fine

Arsenal has been pitched against Manchester City in the semifinal of the FA Cup. Mikel Arteta’s side has worked hard to get this far in the competition, but when the draw was made, some fans obviously feel that we have probably reached the end of the road.

Arsenal would take on Pep Guardiola’s side late next month in what should be a chance for the Gunners to avenge their losses to the Citizens in recent games.

Manchester City has beaten Arsenal twice this season with the second game coming after the restart.

Arsenal looked like they would get something from that game, but David Luiz’s introduction helped Manchester City race into a 2-0 lead after the break and the Brazilian’s red card meant Arsenal played a majority of the second half with ten men.

This FA Cup will give us the chance to earn a win against the Citizens, but some fans think we are out of the competition already.

BrFootball tweeted about the draw that would see Manchester United face Chelsea in the other semifinals. Here are some reactions under the tweet.

“No Luck For Arsenal this time”

“Man City always gets easy draws corrupt club”

“Ceballos is carrying a small bag meaning that chances of survival are minimal lol”

“Ah man rip arsenal”

“Well you already know City is in the final”

Good, I am glad that there is this attitude because football is not so simple and the FA Cup is notorious for upsets and to write Arsenal off so quickly is a recipe for a comeuppance.

The more everyone thinks that Man City have a walkover the better, especially if the City players feel that way as well.

I remember that last time Arsenal won the FA Cup back in 2017, who did they beat in the semi-finals? That’s right, Man City who went on to win the Premier League the next season and who did Arsenal beat in the final? Yup, Chelsea, who were the league champions.

Football loves complacency, it is a great leveller and if games are so predictable then every punter would be a millionaire and all bookies would go bust. Weird that is not the case isn’t it?