Obvious reaction to Arsenal drawing Man City in FA Cup semi final is just fine

Arsenal has been pitched against Manchester City in the semifinal of the FA Cup. Mikel Arteta’s side has worked hard to get this far in the competition, but when the draw was made, some fans obviously feel that we have probably reached the end of the road.
Arsenal would take on Pep Guardiola’s side late next month in what should be a chance for the Gunners to avenge their losses to the Citizens in recent games.
Manchester City has beaten Arsenal twice this season with the second game coming after the restart.
Arsenal looked like they would get something from that game, but David Luiz’s introduction helped Manchester City race into a 2-0 lead after the break and the Brazilian’s red card meant Arsenal played a majority of the second half with ten men.
This FA Cup will give us the chance to earn a win against the Citizens, but some fans think we are out of the competition already.
BrFootball tweeted about the draw that would see Manchester United face Chelsea in the other semifinals. Here are some reactions under the tweet.
“No Luck For Arsenal this time”
“Man City always gets easy draws corrupt club”
“Ceballos is carrying a small bag meaning that chances of survival are minimal lol”
“Ah man rip arsenal”
“Well you already know City is in the final”
Good, I am glad that there is this attitude because football is not so simple and the FA Cup is notorious for upsets and to write Arsenal off so quickly is a recipe for a comeuppance.
The more everyone thinks that Man City have a walkover the better, especially if the City players feel that way as well.
I remember that last time Arsenal won the FA Cup back in 2017, who did they beat in the semi-finals? That’s right, Man City who went on to win the Premier League the next season and who did Arsenal beat in the final? Yup, Chelsea, who were the league champions.
Football loves complacency, it is a great leveller and if games are so predictable then every punter would be a millionaire and all bookies would go bust. Weird that is not the case isn’t it?
I agree that arsenal has a chance to beat man city but what i want to point out is the “cityzens” are going all out to win the double and the champions league.Last night they had KDB,david silva and gundogan all playing.So its not gonna be easy and even before david luizs mistakes that day against city the game was pretty much done,the chances they missed,the saves leno made,oh boy😔 I could see it coming but we were toe to toe in the first 30 mins or so but citys got more quality,we had energy but not the quality….
Anyway lets hope for the best in the semi final.Dear Cityzens,here we come….😎
COYG