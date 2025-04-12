Occasions that three leads were overturned in Champions League 2nd Legs

Nobody wants to be that fan, and naturally, we all wanted time to savour Tuesday night. However, it is already time to begin contemplating our trip to the Spanish capital.

Among the Arsenal faithful, confidence levels vary, with some Gooners more assured than others that the tie is effectively settled. Personally, if we were 3–0 up against any other side but Real Madrid, I would feel more optimistic. That is not a lack of faith in Arsenal, but rather a reflection of the immense respect I hold for the reigning European champions. It is in their DNA to find ways to progress in knockout football. That indomitable spirit is embedded in their history. As a result, although the local media and fans in Madrid are clearly dissatisfied, they will likely possess greater belief in a turnaround than supporters of any other club might under similar circumstances.

That said, even a club with as rich a European pedigree as Real Madrid has never overturned a three-goal deficit from the first leg of a Champions League tie. In fact, this has only occurred four times in the history of the competition.

2003, 2004

AC Milan 4, 1 Deportivo La Coruña

Deportivo La Coruña 4, 0 AC Milan

This was the first time in Champions League history that a three-goal first-leg deficit was overcome. It serves as a reminder of how swiftly a tie can be flipped. Just 53 minutes into the first leg in Italy, Milan were 4, 1 up. It would have seemed far-fetched to suggest that by half-time in Spain, the aggregate score would favour the Spanish side. Yet that is precisely what happened, as Milan found themselves needing to score in the second half, completely stunned.

2016, 2017

PSG 4, 0 Barcelona

Barcelona 6, 1 PSG

This remains the only occasion where a team has come back from four goals down in the first leg. Until PSG eventually lift the Champions League trophy, this result will continue to haunt them. For any manager seeking an example that a tie is never truly over, this is the ultimate reference point. When Cavani scored just after the hour mark, PSG felt secure in the belief that Barcelona now needed to score three additional goals. Incredibly, by the 88th minute, that still remained the case, yet somehow, Barcelona scored three more times within seven minutes to complete what many regard as the greatest comeback in Champions League history. In the eight years since, the French media have remained divided in how they reflect on this tie, with some pointing to controversial refereeing decisions, while others view it as evidence of Paris Saint-Germain’s psychological fragility on Europe’s biggest stage.

2017, 2018

Barcelona 4, 1 Roma

Roma 3, 0 Barcelona

Džeko’s goal in Spain initially appeared to be no more than a consolation, yet it became the spark for something greater, proof that even the slightest glimmer of hope can generate momentum. While the away goals rule no longer applies in the Champions League, this match serves as a reminder of how quickly a game can shift. Roma’s early goal ignited the atmosphere at the Stadio Olimpico, and as long as they kept Barcelona from scoring, belief continued to grow. Essentially, Roma executed the same kind of turnaround Barcelona had managed against PSG the previous year.

2018, 2019

Barcelona 3, 0 Liverpool

Liverpool 4, 0 Barcelona

Perhaps the most compelling example for Real Madrid to draw inspiration from, and for Arteta to use as a cautionary tale. Much like the Bernabéu, Anfield holds an almost mythical status on European nights, where the crowd can influence outcomes. Conceding early, Barcelona never found their rhythm. Despite a dressing room filled with seasoned professionals, they were left reeling and could not recover. If such a collapse can happen to a team featuring Messi and other world-class talents, then it is a warning that Arsenal’s young side must heed.

History shows that improbable comebacks are rare but very real. While Arsenal supporters have every reason to be proud of their team’s performance, caution must remain the watchword ahead of the second leg.