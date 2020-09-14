Odds on Arsenal winning the title have dropped since opening day win

Arsenal current run of form and a solid start to the season has brought about talks of a first title win since 2004 and some of the bookies seem to agree.

The Gunners have strengthened their team in this transfer window by adding the likes of Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Both players were in fine form when the Gunners opened their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 away win over Fulham.

Arsenal will look to build on winning last season’s FA Cup by ending this campaign inside the top four, but winning the title is also not entirely out of the picture.

Before their game against Fulham, some bookies had made Mikel Arteta’s men 33/1 to win the title.

After they beat the London side in a fine performance, those odd has been dropped to 25/1.

North London rivals, Tottenham suffered an opening day defeat at home to Everton and their odds of winning the title remains 50/1, Jose Mourinho has even emerged as one of the first managers to be fired in the Premier League.

With a lot more games to play, if the Gunners can put together a winning run, it will make their odds of winning the title drop even further.

Never say never.