Odegaard admits Arsenal are in the title race but says they take it game by game

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has admitted the Gunners are in the title race now, but he insists they take it day by day.

Mikel Arteta’s side failed to make the Champions League places last season but has been atop the league table for much of this term.

There are many more games to go, but with a five-point lead and a game in hand, it is hard to deny that Arsenal is one of the clubs in the running to win the league.

Most of their players haven’t publicly admitted they are in the race so far, but Odegaard has

‘We’re in the title race now,’ the Arsenal skipper told the Players’ Tribune via the Daily Mail.

‘But there’s a long way to go and, trust me, no one is thinking about May yet.

‘It’s a cliche, but we are taking it game by game, training session by training session. One piece at a time.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are certainly in the title race now, even though we do not like to admit it.

Our players have done admirably well to reach where they are and we must work hard to remain in the race.

The more time we spend at the top, the more work we must do and the players seem to understand this.

