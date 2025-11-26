Odegaard admits Arsenal is proud of this record in the Champions League 

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has acknowledged that the entire squad takes collective pride in the clean sheets they have secured in the Champions League this season. The team have been among the strongest performers in the competition, having won all their league phase fixtures so far, a run that highlights both their defensive solidity and their attacking consistency.

Pride in Defensive Discipline

Their impressive record will face a significant test when they meet Bayern Munich in the Champions League in a matter of hours. While Arsenal approach the match with confidence, the challenge of keeping a clean sheet against a Bayern side renowned for featuring some of the finest attacking players in world football is substantial. The task requires exceptional concentration, organisation and physical intensity, particularly given the quality of the opponent.

The players at the Emirates understand that they must be in the best possible condition for such a demanding contest. It is expected that they will need to work harder than they have at any point this season if they are to maintain their outstanding defensive run. Although continuing their clean sheet record after facing the Bavarians will be difficult, the team believe it remains an achievable aim if they apply themselves with the same commitment shown in earlier rounds.

Odegaard on Responsibility and Mindset

Reflecting on both the forthcoming challenge and the clean sheet record to date, Odegaard shared his thoughts in comments published by Arsenal Media. He emphasised the collective nature of Arsenal’s defensive success, stating, “We are proud of our defensive record in this competition, and to be fair, it is something the whole team have pride in, not just the defence. I certainly go into games wanting to keep a clean sheet in every single game we play as well. That is the mindset because it makes it a lot easier to win games when you keep a clean sheet.”

His remarks underscore the team’s commitment to a unified defensive approach, one that places responsibility on every player rather than solely on the defensive line, as they prepare for one of their toughest tests of the season.

