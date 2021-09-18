Odegaard admits Arsenal were forced to play Burnley’s way

Martin Odegaard admits that his Arsenal side had to give in and play the physical game against Burnley, having endured a tough ‘war’ at Turf Moor this afternoon.

The Gunners earned a 1-0 away win today against a difficult Clarets side who made it almost impossible to play open and with flair.

Our side stuck to the task in hand however, and despite playing well ourselves, we were suffocated as looked to carve out clear-cut chances.

Our rivals style of play eventually cost them the match, having fouled Saka on the edge of the box instead of allowing us to try and play football, with the Norwegian midfielder taking that chance perfectly.

The goalscorer spoke to reporters after the final whistle however, opening up on how his thinking with the free kick and how he felt the game had gone.

“When we got the free-kick I immediately went to the ball,” he said as quoted by the Express.

“It was a big moment and a nice moment to see it go in.

“You need to hit it pretty perfectly, with the right speed and the right height.

“The game was kind of a war in the end. We know their strength. We played their game a little more than our own game.

“In the second half they played their game and they’re good at it. We need to be a little bit smarter when we win the ball.

“I believe in this team. Even though we lost some games in the beginning, I’m not too surprised we’ve got some points now.”

It wasn’t the open game that we would have wanted, but it was still an entertaining battle to watch, and it is about time Mikel Arteta’s side was able to overcome the physical challenge that Burnley pose.

Patrick