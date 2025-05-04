Odegaard admits Arsenal’s second half performance was “not acceptable”

Arsenal suffered a disappointing defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League yesterday, continuing a troubling run of domestic form that has followed Liverpool’s recent crowning as champions. While the Gunners appear to be heavily focused on their Champions League campaign, they have yet to secure a top-five finish in the Premier League, making victories in their remaining league fixtures essential.

Mikel Arteta and his squad are well aware that progress to the Champions League final is far from guaranteed, and they cannot afford further slip-ups in the league. In the match against Bournemouth, Arsenal began brightly, taking the lead through Declan Rice. They created additional chances to extend their advantage, but a failure to convert those opportunities ultimately proved costly. Bournemouth responded strongly in the second half, scoring twice to secure a comeback victory and leave Arsenal reflecting on another missed opportunity.

Captain Martin Odegaard expressed his disappointment following the match, acknowledging the team’s underwhelming performance after the break. As cited by the Daily Mail, he stated, “Massive disappointment. I think we started the game pretty well. We got the goal and felt like we controlled pretty much everything, but they score and we lose control of the game. We never find the rhythm after that, it is too chaotic and too sloppy from us. The second half is not acceptable. We have to move on as we have a massive game coming up. We have to get ready for that and analyse this game as well.”

His comments reflect the frustration within the squad and the urgency with which they must address their inconsistencies. With critical fixtures remaining, particularly in Europe, Arsenal cannot afford further lapses in concentration or form. The loss to Bournemouth highlights the fine margins in top-level football and underscores the need for focus and discipline across all competitions. As the season nears its conclusion, Arteta’s side must deliver more consistent performances if they are to meet their objectives both domestically and on the continental stage.