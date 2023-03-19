Odegaard discusses the impact of Jesus and Zinchenko

Martin Odegaard has admitted the signing of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko has been huge for Arsenal.

Both players joined the Gunners from Manchester City at the start of this season as Mikel Arteta added more experienced players to his squad.

Both men are not just experienced, they are also serial winners who were a part of the Manchester City team that has dominated the Premier League in the last few seasons.

Arteta’s men are now enjoying sharing the same dressing room as the two winners and Odegaard admits teammates are learning from them at the club.

The Gunners captain said via the Daily Mail:

‘Gabriel is a great addition to the squad again.

‘He gives so much every day in training, he comes in and trains like it’s a game. He gives everything in all situations so it is great to have him back.

‘Of course, he has been at Manchester City and won a few things there so he can help with his experience and his energy as well. Great to have him back.

‘The (ex-City players) just bring different thinking, they have the experience and people listen to them when they talk.

‘They are calm under pressure and add a lot of things. The whole team is helping each other so that is the main thing.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

The arrival of Jesus and Zinchenko is one reason we have had a good season and we expect them to remain influential in our books.

The other players respect them for what they have achieved, making it easier for them to influence the group.