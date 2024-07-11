Odegaard admits struggling to shake off last season’s disappointment

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has revealed he struggled to shake off the disappointment of not winning the Premier League title last season.
The midfielder and his teammates delivered their best performances for Arsenal and were nearly unstoppable at the turn of the year.
However, it was still not enough for them to win the title as Manchester City worked hard and retained their crown for a fourth consecutive season.
It was a big blow to Arsenal, who seemed to have done everything right to become England’s champions, yet they fell short again.
The Gunners believe they could hardly have done more and felt they deserved to be champions. Missing out on the title took a toll on Odegaard.
He admits that until the last ball was kicked on the final day of the season, they still believed they could win the title.
The Sun quotes the Norwegian saying:
“It was a bit flat, bit empty. We had the big dream and we were so close.
“We had it on the last day and I really had the feeling something special would happen.
“You can see it there, the trophy was there, it was emotional.
“After that, it is hard to switch off. It takes some time.
“It’s important to disconnect from the football world, rest is always good, but you think about it more.
“It’s always there, always on your mind, in the back of your head. After a week or two, I started to work again.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
The end of last season broke our hearts because most of us had been confident that the team would be champions, but we will try to win the crown this season.
Odegaard has been an exemplary captain and is currently valued on TransferMarkt at over 110m euros. Money well spent and I look forward to him coming back for the new season refreshed and even better than he was last season.
God bless bro. It;s as simple as that.
It is simple Tim. Odegaard has been part of the glue that has improved Arsenal’s outlook. Whilst I would have no problem with Rice being captain, I have nothing but praise for the quiet way that MO goes about his role