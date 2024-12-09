Odegaard admits that Arsenal dominated but dropped points, but our season is far from over

After a challenging stretch leading up to the November international break, in which Arsenal went winless in 4 league matches, there was a belief that our Gunners needed to embark on a lengthy winning streak to revive their title aspirations.

Before the weekend’s action, our Gunners had won 4 out of 4 matches (all competitions) since the international break. Against Fulham they aimed to make it 5 wins in 5 games. However, that was not the case, as once again at Craven Cottage, the Cottagers denied them all three points as the game ended 1-1.

There has been a significant backlash following this game, with some Gunners facing criticism and Mikel Arteta’s decisions coming under scrutiny.

Even so, Arsenal performed admirably against Fulham; they were just unlucky.

“We dominated most of the game,” the Norwegian skipper admitted. “The first half wasn’t great. We were a bit sloppy and lacked energy and power. The second half was a lot better. It’s frustrating not to win. We were close in the end with the goal.

“They’re a good team. They know how to defend. A solid block. We didn’t do enough today. We have to learn from that and straight back in for the next one. We have to focus on ourselves. We don’t care about the other teams in the title race.”

As Odegaard aptly states, our boys in red and white performed exceptionally, particularly in the second half. They should have secured victory if it weren’t for the unfortunate offside call.

It is what it is.

Moving forward to the next game, Arteta and the team continue to fight for results. If they secure victories in their next four games, they will find themselves one point ahead after 19 matches compared to last season, indicating that their situation isn’t too dire; they still have a role to play in the title race.

Liverpool is likely to face a drop in points at some point, and if Odegaard and his fellow Gunners concentrate on securing victories, they could still capitalize on any misstep from the Reds.

Sam P

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….