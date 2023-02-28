Odegaard named Player Of The Season and admits that Arteta has “taken my game to different level”

When footballers are given the captaincy, their game often suffers. Most individuals are burdened by obligations, but not Martin Odegaard. After taking over as captain of Arsenal last summer, the Norwegian appears to have improved his game.

On the field, he rarely gives angry barking instructions. Instead, he lets his performance on the field speak for itself, and he leads by example for his teammates. Many Arsenal fans, including Arsenal icon Kieran Gibbs, are astounded by what the Arsenal No. 10 is doing at the club.

Gibbs tells ESPN that Odegaard is the player who has impressed him the most this season, saying, “If I had to pick anyone, then I would say Odegaard. I think he has just been instrumental.

“Everything just goes through him. The consistency of his level of performance has just been outstanding, and he’s a top, top player. I think I would give it to him.”

Martin Odegaard has played 23 games in the Premier League for Arsenal this season. The 24-year-old midfielder has scored eight goals and provided six assists in the 2022–23 Premier League season so far for Arsenal. He also has 2.5 shots, 83.2 passing accuracy, and a 7.3 rating on WhoScored.

He is no doubt one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League this season, and he has been among the key players in Mikel Arteta’s team.

On his part, Odegaard is loving his time playing under Mikel Arteta, as he recently admitted “Yeah, I would say so. I would say, not changed, but he’s taken my game to different level. And helped me improve areas and things I didn’t even know about…

“Really happy to work with him and to be part of this project.”

Is Odegaard set to be a legendary Arsenal captain?

