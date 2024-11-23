Odegaard and Saka-inspired Arsenal cut down Nottingham Forest 

Arsenal secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest this afternoon, displaying renewed determination in the title race.

The Gunners started the game brightly and had the ball in the back of the net within five minutes, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

With Kai Havertz absent and Martin Odegaard returning to the lineup, Arsenal employed a short-passing strategy to break down their opponents.

The tactic was a joy to watch, and it didn’t take long for Arsenal to capitalise, as Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after finding space to unleash a clinical shot.

Forest struggled to respond to Arsenal’s relentless pressure, and the Gunners continued to dominate the early stages of the match.

Time and again, Arsenal carved open Forest’s defence, leaving the visitors chasing shadows.

By halftime, Arsenal boasted 69% possession and were unlucky not to have added a second goal to their tally.

Forest emerged for the second half with greater intent, but Arsenal doubled their lead less than 10 minutes after the restart.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s team made some bold attacking moves in response, but even as Arsenal eased off the intensity, they rarely looked in danger of conceding.

The Gunners remained hungry for more, and the impressive Ethan Nwaneri sealed the win with a third goal shortly after coming on as a substitute.