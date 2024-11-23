Odegaard and Saka-inspired Arsenal cut down Nottingham Forest 

Arsenal secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest this afternoon, displaying renewed determination in the title race.
The Gunners started the game brightly and had the ball in the back of the net within five minutes, but the goal was ruled out for offside.
With Kai Havertz absent and Martin Odegaard returning to the lineup, Arsenal employed a short-passing strategy to break down their opponents.
The tactic was a joy to watch, and it didn’t take long for Arsenal to capitalise, as Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after finding space to unleash a clinical shot.
Forest struggled to respond to Arsenal’s relentless pressure, and the Gunners continued to dominate the early stages of the match.
Time and again, Arsenal carved open Forest’s defence, leaving the visitors chasing shadows.
By halftime, Arsenal boasted 69% possession and were unlucky not to have added a second goal to their tally.
Forest emerged for the second half with greater intent, but Arsenal doubled their lead less than 10 minutes after the restart.
Nuno Espírito Santo’s team made some bold attacking moves in response, but even as Arsenal eased off the intensity, they rarely looked in danger of conceding.
The Gunners remained hungry for more, and the impressive Ethan Nwaneri sealed the win with a third goal shortly after coming on as a substitute.
Nwaneri ready to start.
Some talent.
Maybe Tuesday
Nottingham Forest are the sixth in EPL table, yet Arsenal beat them easily
Odegaard’s ability to do playmaking, cut inside and make diagonal passes are essential for Arteta’s tactics. I hope Nwaneri will replace Odegaard if our main playmaker is unfit
@Gai Hope Arteta’s stubbornness wont stop the tarlented Boy from florishing. I think Jesus should be sold in the summer or converted to left winger he his simply ineffective.
Dominant performance and a well deserved three points as a reward. We focus on the trip to Lisbon next. COYG!!!
This is what I’m talking about. Dominance, goals and doing it our way…👍🏾
City losing☹️
Will it last😱
Well, we all hope so, I’m sure. Sp*rs have scored relatively early though so there’s time enough left for a City comeback. Which way it ends may well depend upon who scores the next goal (if there is one).
0-3 !
😊
Its spurs they are capable of chocking this
Ackshay,
The word your looking for is spursy.😂🤣
It was an absolute collapse
Well done Arsenal a good dominant performance, polished off with three goals.
And don’t forget, it adds to Arteta’s win rate. And so the legend grows.
Very gracious Derek😉
😂
Sue,
I try my best.😉
Movement and close control from odegaard made us dynamic again. I think everyone played well – nice to see jesus and trossard in particular looking bright, and I thought jorginho was great in the first half – but imo it was all down to the moment of odegaard. We’ve really missed that.
Good performance. I thought I was finally going to predict the correct score until Nwaneri’s goal, but very pleased for him, nevertheless. Still don’t see the point of playing Jesus though.
Jesus playing was to save Havertz for Lisbon..same as Jorginho instead of Rice / Party
It’s the whole point of having a squad so you can rotate against the lesser teams…Forest are punching above so lets not say they’re a top 6 team yet
Rice Havertz etc will be back for CL and Jesus on bench…he has to score to earn more starts in bigger matches but we’ll worth playing in these matches for this season
Rotate and people moan, don’t rotate and people moan, Arteta can’t win with some fans.
I watched Arsenal training before the Forest game, and Jesus was banging them in left right and Centre.
Sadly when it comes to match day, the crowd are in more danger than him hitting the target. 😂🤣
This year it is not City that Arsenal need to watch if we want to win the title. It is Liverpool & Chelsea! We are too much dependent on Odegard & Saka to win the matches. It can’t be sustainable for the entire season. Arteta has to find the solution internally or through purchases in Jan
Vithal,
Although I’m not Shaw there ready, I like you think that Chelsea are a dangerous floater. With the squad they’ve got, if the manager can consistently get the combinations right, although they may not win the league, they can certainly put a spanner in the works of any team on their day.
Liv will start dropping pts when their fixtures turn but the real question is will we capitalise on it. City look absolutely cooked they were lucky to win vs wolves n fulham. Will continue dropping pts without rodri shielding their defense.
@Ackshay
City were completely and utterly demolished on their home turf. Spurs were excellent. Credit to them. 👏🏾
A good 90 minute performance, a well balance team. A great cameo from Nwaneri.