Captain Odegaard: Arsenal must be sharp to beat Fulham (and Leno of course…)

Arsenal are preparing to face Fulham today in which will be Mikel Arteta’s 100th League game in charge of Arsenal, but it certainly won’t be a pushover.

It is certainly interesting that Fulham have never won at Arsenal in 30 tries, but, as we know, records are there to be broken, so will have to be at our best to take away their 3-game unbeaten record this season and maintain our spot at the top of the table.

Our captain Martin Odegaard is under no illusions about Fulham being an easy nut to crack, as he told Arsenal.com: “Fulham have got good players all over the pitch, it’s a very strong team with a lot of individual qualities. Aleksandar Mitrovic is always dangerous in the box and they created a lot of problems for Liverpool.

“They too have got lots of confidence as a team, after a good start, but also coming off last season when they basically won all their games, so they are used to that. We have to be very sharp to beat them.

“When you talk of the strength of the Premier League, you see Bernd Leno now in goal for Fulham, that’s an amazing signing for them. We know how good he is, and it will be great to see him back at the Emirates today. We wish him all the best there, but not today of course!”

Arsenal will certainly have their work cut out. The defence will have to be on full alert to combat the aerial presence of Mitrovic, but with Gabriel and Saliba standing strong we should be able to cope.

And the last thing we want is for our old keeper Bernd Leno putting on a world class performance to prove that we shouldn’t have let him go, but we need Aaron Ramsdale to prove Arteta right!

One thing for sure, it’s going to be a very interesting game….

