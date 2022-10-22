Arsenal’s Odegaard beats Erling Haaland to prestigious Nrwegian Award

Norway have been producing some very good footballers over recent years, and they boast they arguably the best striker in the World in Erling Haaland, who has already scored 15 EPL goals in his 10 starts from Manchester City.

But Arsenal also have our very own Martin Odegaard, who has risen from being a child prodigy to become captain of the Norway national team and Arsenal’s captain at just the tender age of 23.

His achievements have now been officially recognised in his home country when he was presented with the Norwegian Professional Football League’s Kniksens Hederspris trophy for services to Norwegian football, and it is recognition for how highly respected by Norwegians, having made his debut for his country at just 15 years of age.

It is a very prestigious award in Norway, and Odegaard himself was extremely surprised that he had won it. Martin said: “I’m flabbergasted. I have to admit that. I didn’t expect this. It’s a bit surreal. It’s a great honour to receive this award.

“I’ve been through a lot. I broke through early and remember it like it was yesterday. Time flies. There have been ups and downs, but I feel like I’m making progress all the way.”

Arsenal are very lucky to have such a calm, super talented and humble player leading the Arsenal team by example, and he will continue to do so for a long time into the future…

