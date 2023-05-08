Arsenal News Latest News

Odegaard breaks a Lampard record with his goal against Newcastle United

Martin Odegaard has continued to impress for Arsenal in the Premier League and has now broken a Frank Lampard record.

The Norwegian has been one of the club’s finest players this campaign and continues to keep Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side defeated Newcastle United in the Premier League yesterday with a goal from him, which is a landmark goal.

It makes this campaign the highest-scoring for the former Real Madrid man and The Sun reveals it means he has now scored one more goal than Lampard’s best season from open play.

The Chelsea legend netted 12 times from open play in his best campaign and Odegaard now has 13 goals from open play for Arsenal this term.

Odegaard has been an amazing player for us since he moved to the Emirates and in this campaign, he is leading us to new heights.

The Norwegian is still fairly young and should play a pivotal role for Arsenal for years to come and the chances are we have not yet seen his best. His peak has yet to be reached.

Mikel Arteta buzzing after Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal – This game was all about pride.

