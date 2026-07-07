Odegaard breaks silence on his on-field clashes with Neymar 

Martin Odegaard and Neymar were involved in several midfield battles when the Brazilian came on during Norway’s 2-1 win against the South Americans.

Neymar started the match on the bench and was introduced shortly before Brazil fell behind twice. Norway had been leading 2-0 at one stage before his late penalty reduced the deficit.

Neymar and Odegaard’s physical battle

Neymar remains a legendary figure in Brazilian football and was once considered one of the best players in the world, having been the leading figure behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for much of his career.

The Brazilian is known for his pace, dribbling and creativity, but during the match against Norway, he appeared frustrated after coming onto the pitch. Like several of his teammates, he directed his frustration towards Odegaard, making tackles and using physical challenges against the Arsenal midfielder on several occasions.

Odegaard reflects on the confrontation

As the match entered its final stages, tensions increased, and several players from both nations became involved in clashes. However, Odegaard is not known as a player who frequently looks for physical confrontations during matches.

The midfielder was surprised by Neymar’s repeated challenges and has now spoken about the difficult battle between them during the game. He explained that the situation became uncomfortable, although the atmosphere improved after the final whistle.

Odegaard said via the Metro:

‘Yes, it got a little awkward.

‘But there was a good atmosphere afterwards. So it ended well.’

The exchange between the two players showed the competitive nature of the match, with both sides fighting for control during a closely contested encounter.

Despite the tension during the game, Odegaard’s comments suggest there was no lasting issue between the players after the final whistle. The midfielder appeared to acknowledge the intensity of the contest while also recognising that the situation was resolved positively.

The match provided another example of how competitive moments on the pitch can create heated exchanges, even between highly respected players.