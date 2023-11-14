Odegaard can’t praise Arsenal’s newest captain Bukayo Saka enough

Martin Odegaard has spoken out about his teammate, Bukayo Saka. The Arsenal captain has expressed his respect for the No. 7’s improvement in the last few years.

Arsenal defeated Burnley 3-1 to continue their redemption drive after finishing second in the Premier League last season. Saka did not score but had a fantastic game, providing an assist for Trossard’s goal.In his preview of the clash with Burnley, Martin Odegaard talked about how important Saka is. The Norwegian expressed his satisfaction at watching Saka wear the captain’s armband in his absence, emphasizing what a leader the 22-year-old is, how intelligent he is, and how much he brings to the squad.

“Bukayo took the armband for that game —the first time he’s been Arsenal captain, I think— and we can all see that he is adding leadership to his long list of qualities,” said Odegaard via Arsenal.com.

“I’ve seen it for a while, to be honest; I’m not surprised he’s developing like this.

“I’m really happy for him, because he deserves it. I think he’s a bit like me in that he’s not the one who shouts the most or the loudest one in the dressing room.

“But he’s so intelligent; he’s always available; he gives everything for the team; and he’s taking more and more responsibility on and off the pitch.

“He really deserves to be there as one of the captains. I’m proud of him and happy to have him as a teammate, because he’s a great player and also a great person.”

Saka is a complete forward who scores goals, assists teammates, generates chances, tracks balls, and contributes defensively.

He has made 146 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 30 goals and assisting 30 more. He has seized control of the right wing. Few players in the club can play the right wing as well as he can (only Gabriel Jesus can try).

Gareth Southgate appears to have embraced his greatness; he is his default right winger for the England Three Lions, and as the Euros approach, there is no doubt he will play a significant role for England as they attempt to leave Germany with the European title next summer.

What could stop him from becoming a serious contender for the Balon d’Or next year if Arsenal wins the league, does well in the Champions League, and helps England win the Euros?

Sam P

