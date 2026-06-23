Odegaard captains Norway to World Cup knockout stages

Martin Odegaard played a key role as Norway secured their place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stages with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium.

While Erling Haaland grabbed the headlines with his second consecutive brace of the tournament, Arsenal’s Premier League winning captain was once again at the heart of Norway’s attacking play as they booked their place in the last 32 with a game to spare.

Odegaard pulls the strings as Norway take control

Norway started brightly and could have taken an early lead when Kristoffer Ajer’s header forced Edouard Mendy into an excellent save. Odegaard was heavily involved throughout the opening period and was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet himself, first firing over from a dangerous cut-back before being denied by another fine stop from the Senegal goalkeeper.

The breakthrough eventually arrived just before half-time when substitute Marcus Holmgren Pedersen capitalised on a defensive error from Kalidou Koulibaly to fire Norway ahead.

Despite losing full-back Julian Ryerson to injury early in the match, Norway continued to dominate possession and looked the more dangerous side, with Odegaard pulling the strings from midfield.

Arsenal skipper unlocks Senegal defence

Shortly after the restart, Arsenal’s skipper produced one of the key moments of the match. Odegaard surged forward from midfield before threading a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Haaland, who finished emphatically to double Norway’s advantage and score his third goal of the tournament.

Senegal responded through Ismaila Sarr, who showed great composure to reduce the deficit after good work from Sadio Mane. However, Norway quickly restored their two-goal cushion as Haaland punished another defensive mistake from Koulibaly, steering home his second goal of the evening.

The Manchester City striker now has four goals in just two World Cup appearances and continues to underline his status as one of the most dangerous forwards in world football.

Sarr added a second late on to set up a tense finish, but Norway held firm to secure another important victory.

Norway march into World Cup knockout rounds

The result means Norway have won both of their opening matches and become one of the first teams to secure qualification for the knockout rounds.

They now face France in what promises to be a fascinating battle for top spot in Group I, with both sides already through to the next stage. Odegaard will go up against Arsenal teammate William Saliba who is likely to be at the heart of France’s defence.

For Arsenal supporters, it was another encouraging display from Odegaard. While Haaland’s goals will dominate the headlines, the Norwegian captain’s influence was once again evident throughout the contest, particularly with his assist for the decisive second goal.

Norway’s World Cup campaign is gathering momentum, and with Odegaard orchestrating play from midfield, they look capable of causing problems for any opponent they encounter in the knockout stages.

What did you make of Odegaard’s performance, Gooners?

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