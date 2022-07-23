Odegaard claims Zinchenko could play in three positions for Arsenal

Martin Odegaard has claimed that Oleksandr Zinchenko could play as a winger after joining Arsenal from Manchester City this summer.

The Ukraine international is the club’s fifth signing this summer, after Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Fabio Vieira’s arrivals, but there is some confusion as to where he is likely to play in north London.

Zinchenko played predominantly at left-back for Pep Guardiola’s side, but operates as a central midfielder for his country, and the latter is where he is expected to line up for the Gunners.

Odegaard has sung his new teammate’s praises, adding he could well feature as a winger also.

“I’ve seen (Zinchenko) play a lot and I really like his qualities, I think he’s a really great player,” Odegaard told The Athletic. “I think he can play both positions, sometimes as a left-back and midfield,

“I think he can even play as a winger. He can play different positions so I think he will be a great addition to the squad.”

It will be interesting to see where he fits into our side, and I expect we will see him feature in more than one position this term.

He’s a strong option in either of his two main roles, and I cant wait to see how he settles into our side.

Granit Xhaka’s first-choice role could be the one to come under pressure, but due to Kieran Tierney’s injuries, he could feature more at left-back instead.

Where do you think Zinchenko should fit into our side?

Patrick

