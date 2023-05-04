Odegaard closes in on a Cesc Fabregas record

Martin Odegaard scored twice as Arsenal defeated Chelsea 3-1 in the Premier League last night and has now scored 14 times in the league this campaign.

It is now his best-scoring season in the league and the Norwegian is leading by example.

When he was made Arsenal’s captain, some people questioned the decision, but the former Real Madrid star has been a model professional.

Since prime Cesc Fabregas, Arsenal has not had a goal-scoring midfielder in their ranks, so it is refreshing to see Odegaard score for them this season.

The Daily Mail reveals the midfielder’s 14 goals for the term means he is just one shy of Cesc Fabregas’ top-scoring season.

The Spaniard remains Arsenal’s highest-scoring midfielder in a single season after netting 15 times in one campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It has been great to see Odegaard chip in with some goals because we need it from the midfield.

We have some fine attackers in our squad, but relying on them alone for goals might not be smart for us as a club.

It makes us predictable, but when a midfielder can also score, it becomes tough for opponents to stop us from scoring.

A happy Arteta enjoys great win over Chelsea – “We are still top with four games to go!”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…