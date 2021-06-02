Odegaard could be available for another loan deal

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to keep hold of Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates after the Gunners signed him from Real Madrid.

He slotted in straight away and showed that he is the type of player that Mikel Arteta should have in his midfield.

The Norwegian did very well and Arsenal is interested in signing him permanently.

He didn’t always have the best of relationships with Zinedine Zidane at Madrid and that was one reason why he left them temporarily.

Now that the Frenchman has left, he could get the chance to have a fine Madrid career.

New Real manager Carlo Ancelotti could decide to keep him and make him an important part of his plans at the club.

With that in mind, it looked unlikely that Arsenal would get him back either permanently or temporarily.

However, a new development has given them some hopes of one of the above outcome happening.

Spanish journalist Paco Gonzalez reveals that he could be allowed to leave Madrid again on a temporary basis.

He explained to El Partidazo de COPE that the Norwegian could be allowed to leave depending on how many players Madrid will let go this summer.