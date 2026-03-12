Odegaard could lead Arsenal’s exodus at the end of this season

Regardless of whether Arsenal secure the Premier League title at the end of the current campaign, changes to the squad are widely expected when the summer transfer window opens.

The Gunners carried out a similar process a year earlier, strengthening an already competitive squad with the additions of Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi. Those signings have had a notable impact, helping the team raise its overall level of performance.

Both players have contributed significantly to Arsenal’s progress this season, with the club enjoying a strong run of form across much of the campaign. Their presence has added quality and depth to the squad, which has helped the team remain competitive at the top level.

Arteta Expected to Continue as Manager

Mikel Arteta’s side has worked hard to ensure the squad remains in strong condition throughout the season. Alongside the team’s performances on the pitch, the club has also reportedly achieved encouraging financial results.

For that reason, Arteta is expected to retain the trust of the club’s leadership and continue in his role next season. Arsenal are not only likely to keep him as their manager, but they are also expected to strengthen the squad further by bringing in additional players during the next transfer window.

However, the potential arrival of new signings could also lead to several departures from the current squad as the club looks to reshape its roster ahead of the next campaign.

Potential Summer Departures

According to Football Insider, there could be a notable exodus of players from the Emirates Stadium once the season concludes. The report suggests that several members of the squad may leave as part of a wider restructuring.

Among the players mentioned as potential departures is Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. Despite remaining an influential figure within the squad, injuries have disrupted his season and limited his availability at times.

As a result, the club could consider allowing him to leave as part of the summer changes. The same report also indicates that Myles Lewis Skelly and Gabriel Martinelli may depart alongside him, should Arsenal decide to make significant adjustments to the squad during the upcoming transfer window.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…