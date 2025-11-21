Odegaard could start against Tottenham in North London Derby

Arsenal have received a significant boost ahead of the weekend as Martin Odegaard is expected to be passed fit to face Tottenham. The Norwegian has been out for around a month due to injury, a spell on the sidelines that also ruled him out of representing his country during this month’s international break. His absence has been felt across the squad, as Odegaard remains one of Arsenal’s most influential midfielders and a key figure in their system.

Although Arsenal have developed greater depth with the arrival of several new signings, the team always benefits from Odegaard’s creativity, leadership and composure on the ball. They have performed well enough without him, yet his return is viewed as an essential step in maintaining momentum going into one of the most important fixtures of their season.

Odegaard’s Recovery and Increased Optimism

During the most recent international break, Odegaard revealed that he was nearing a return, explaining that he had begun to feel very comfortable again. Even with this positive update, many supporters still assumed he would be unavailable for a few more weeks as Arsenal traditionally take a cautious approach with injured players. The club are known for resisting the temptation to rush key individuals back into action, particularly when dealing with recurring issues.

However, recent developments have provided far more optimism. According to The Sun, Odegaard has made what has been described as a miraculous recovery, placing him in contention to start against Spurs. This news arrives at a crucial moment for Arsenal, who will welcome both his presence and his influence in such a high-stakes encounter.

Importance of the Tottenham Clash

The upcoming match carries substantial importance for Arsenal following their failure to secure victory in their game against Sunderland before the November international break. Returning to winning ways is essential, and a north London derby presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Odegaard’s availability could prove decisive, as his vision and control often allow Arsenal to dictate the rhythm of play against difficult opponents.

If he is indeed passed fit, his return will not only lift the team but also energise supporters who recognise the significance of his presence in midfield. Arsenal will hope that his comeback provides the spark needed to secure a vital result against their rivals.

