Odegaard discusses what it feels like to play for Arteta

Martin Odegaard has been one of the most improved players under Mikel Arteta, and the Norwegian is enjoying life in London.

Mikel Arteta has made him the team’s captain and continues to back the midfielder to reach new levels as a player.

Arteta is in his first senior managerial job and has been among the finest in European football this season.

He is doing a superb job in helping young players lead Arsenal towards an unlikely Premier League title win.

What does it feel like working with Arteta? Odegaard was asked this question, and he tells Four Four Two:

“Every day, I’m learning something new. There are so many details – body position, how to control the ball – and it helps us to improve.

“He’s not just telling everyone what to do; he’s teaching us why. It helps the team to understand and to improve.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard is one player Arteta trusts, so the Norwegian has been able to enjoy the best of the Spanish manager, which qualifies him to answer this question.

Arteta’s man-management is one reason many players want to work with him, and we can expect him to continue developing the talents we add to his squad.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta on West Ham, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and winning run.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids