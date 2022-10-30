Odegaard expects a “really big test” against Forest today

Steve Cooper has done a fantastic job since arriving at Nottingham Forest last season. He dragged them up from the depths of the Championship and transformed the team into a promotion winning team in a very short space of time.

During that transformation, just under a year ago, Arsenal had the misfortune to draw Forest in the Third Round of the FA Cup, and it seemed Mikel Arteta badly understimated their improvement, and Arsenal’s much-changed team were embarrassed, losing by one goal to nil.

One player on the pitch that day was our now captain Martin Odegaard, and He is sure our opponents will just as hard to beat today: “We played against Nottingham Forest last season when they knocked us out of the cup, so we know to expect a really big test today.

“We know they have a lot of quality players. They have changed a lot since we played that game in the FA Cup, bringing in a lot of signings, so I expect it to be a very different team to the one we faced in January.

“It looks like they have added a lot of individual quality to what they already had, and like every team in the Premier League, they have shown they can beat anybody.

“I played the whole of that FA Cup game last season away at Forest, and I was very impressed with them that day, so if they have improved even more since then, then for sure they will be a difficult test today.”

The fact that Forest beat Liverpool last week, while Arsenal have been struggling to score goals for some time now, means that of course Odegaard should be worried about the Gunners performance.

We can only hope that Arteta has managed to get his players refreshed and ready for a big battle in today’s game, and can get us back to the top of the League this evening….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta’s unhappy press conference after PSV defeat…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

;